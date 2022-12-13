ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Esports becoming big business for Raleigh

A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend; It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh. A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend; It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Celebration Bowl Presser: Deion spills why he’s really leaving Jackson State

After JSU coach Deion Sanders’ pre-Celebration Bowl press conference, Messenger Minute Host Angela Jones talks with Black College Sports Page Publisher Lut Williams. North Carolina Central and Jackson State prepare to go head-to-head in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at 12 PM EST, in Atlanta.
JACKSON, MS
WRAL

RDU preps for busy week as AAA predicts third-busiest travel year

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport predicts 589,435 people will travel through the airport over the holiday season. Since Christmas Day and New Year's Day both fall on Sunday this year, the stretch for travel is even longer, with RDU considering Saturday, Dec. 17 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 travel season.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'It's just magical': Cardinal Gibbons student talks about first feature film role

Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie." Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie."
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Brodnax, Virginia police chief dies from being hit by pickup truck

A police chief in Virginia has died after being hit by a vehicle. Thursday evening, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died after being hit by a pickup truck on Route 58 while removing a dead animal from the road. The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in...
BRODNAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy