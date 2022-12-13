ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Samson Okunlola, 5-star offensive tackle, down to 4, set to commit Thursday

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wOUy_0jhV8YcP00

Thayer Academy (Massachusetts) five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola is set to announce his commitment Thursday.

And the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle, rated the nation's No. 14 overall prospect , is officially down to four - Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan State:

While Okunlola has a final four, his recruitment is widely believed to be a battle between Florida and Miami.

The five-star prospect most recently visited the Gators and Billy Napier's program is believed to have closed the gap on Miami.

Will Okunlola be a Gator or Hurricane?

That still remains to be seen as the dominant offensive lineman's commitment date nears.

Here's what On3 had to say about Okunlola as a prospect:

"“Aggressive offensive lineman with nimble movement skills and a positive athletic profile,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Has plus length for the position at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds with a 6-foot-10.5 wing-span. Has shown good short area quickness in the camp setting. Also spends time as a wrestler and thrower in the shot put. Plays both ways at his high school as an offensive tackle and defensive lineman. Has some dominant flashes, particularly as a run blocker. Moves well to the second level, locating and blowing up linebackers on contact. Finishes blocks at a high rate and works to plant defenders into the turf. Shows similar emphatic finishing ability on defense, where he suplexes ball carriers at times. Plays low and understands leverage."

Junior season highlights

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit

After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Decision Day, Final Prediction: Four-Star RB Aneyas Williams

Today is the day. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams, the No. 185 overall player in America per the composite rankings and No. 240 overall talent per 247Sports, knows where he wants to go to school. The class of 2024 standout will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 pm CT / 7 pm ET.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Arkansas loses another commitment

Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering Early Signing Day

The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with the Early Signing Period next week. Top prospects across the country continue to announce their college decisions. The SEC is in the dirver's seat, with the three top classes heading into Wednesday, according to 247Sports' rankings. Some of these teams have players already practicing. That could benefit both parties.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Ewald Jr., 4-star CB via 2025 class, announces B1G commitment

Chris Ewald Jr. is going to Michigan to play college football. Michigan’s already-dominant defense got a promise that it will have a loaded roster in years to come on Friday. The Wolverines earned a commitment from 4-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr out of the class of 2025. Ewald is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy