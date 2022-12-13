Samson Okunlola, 5-star offensive tackle, down to 4, set to commit Thursday

Thayer Academy (Massachusetts) five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola is set to announce his commitment Thursday.

And the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle, rated the nation's No. 14 overall prospect , is officially down to four - Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan State:

While Okunlola has a final four, his recruitment is widely believed to be a battle between Florida and Miami.

The five-star prospect most recently visited the Gators and Billy Napier's program is believed to have closed the gap on Miami.

Will Okunlola be a Gator or Hurricane?

That still remains to be seen as the dominant offensive lineman's commitment date nears.

Here's what On3 had to say about Okunlola as a prospect:

"“Aggressive offensive lineman with nimble movement skills and a positive athletic profile,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Has plus length for the position at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds with a 6-foot-10.5 wing-span. Has shown good short area quickness in the camp setting. Also spends time as a wrestler and thrower in the shot put. Plays both ways at his high school as an offensive tackle and defensive lineman. Has some dominant flashes, particularly as a run blocker. Moves well to the second level, locating and blowing up linebackers on contact. Finishes blocks at a high rate and works to plant defenders into the turf. Shows similar emphatic finishing ability on defense, where he suplexes ball carriers at times. Plays low and understands leverage."

Junior season highlights