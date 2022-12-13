Read full article on original website
17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit
The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana
Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
'We're not there yet' | Holcomb targeting $60K average salary for Indiana teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking ahead to 2023, as the state faces challenges in education and abortion rights. But he told 13News Thursday he's not yet thinking about his own future. Holcomb reported a record $22 billion of capital investment in Indiana this year, more than...
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning...
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Illinois’ Circle K gas stations to offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Circle K will give motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Friday, December 16th, as part of Circle K Fuel Day. The company said the promotion will be active between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at participating Illinois, Iowa and Missouri locations, approximately 300 stations in total. You can […]
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
Gov. Holcomb defends decisions made in office
-NETWORK INDIANA- Governor Holcomb is defending his record as governor going into his final budget session in the state legislature. Holcomb tells All Indiana Politics that he stands by his decision to sign a bill into law banning most abortions in Indiana. He also is doubling down on not suspending...
Light snow showers in Indiana, cold blast coming
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures this morning in the 20s with feel-like temperatures in the teens. We stay cold today with light snow showers around. Tracking light snow showers in Indiana. Some flurries and snow showers will be around throughout the day and mostly...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
