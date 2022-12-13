ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Pastors network and LDS Church in Santa Maria distribute food to area non-profits

By Andrew Gillies
 5 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A donation of around 40,000 pounds of non-perishable food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints alongside the Santa Maria Valley Pastors' Network will be distributed on Dec. 15 to eight local organizations.

The semi-truck of donations will meet several community volunteers in the parking lot of of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santa Maria in the morning and divvy out the donations.

The following non-profit Santa Maria area organizations are recipients: Salvation Army of Santa Maria, Iglesia Luterana, Catholic Charities Santa Maria, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Los Alamos Senior Center, Orcutt Presbyterian, St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Parish and Guadalupe Senior Center.

