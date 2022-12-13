Read full article on original website
GClif
2d ago
Before Disney plans any more expansion, they need to figure out a way to reduce downtime on their attractions. Customers are paying increasing amounts for tickets but popular attractions are frequently down or only workin at 50% capacity.
Reply
9
AVGAmerican
2d ago
Remove all the characters, remove the music. Make it a 100% sterile no fun experience and you know, they will STILL complain.
Reply
9
Dave
3d ago
The whole place is going to crap with that cancel culture agenda 🦬💩 Go back to Californication.
Reply(1)
28
