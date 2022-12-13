Big Baby Rolls and Donuts broken into two consecutive nights

A local business spent Tuesday and Wednesday sweeping up glass and repairing a broken front door after two consecutive break-ins.

Big Baby opened in 2020 and is locally owned. It sells sausage rolls, donuts and cinnamon rolls, and a lot of snacks that are gluten-free and/or vegan. But just as inflation has impacted consumers, it’s also impacted local stores.

"Last September we started getting hit kind of hard with the constraints with shipping stuff and the inflation on prices," says General Manager Caleb Woods.

They’re dealing with another costly issue after the burglaries. After getting a call from police Tuesday morning, Woods arrived at Big Baby, and saw that the store had been broken into.

"From the camera footage we have, it looks like they pulled up next to the drive-through," Woods said. "A guy got out of the car, grabbed the rock, threw it through the window, came in grabbed (the register), went out and got back into the car."

Woods says as a local business, this is a real hit to the Big Baby owners and the employees.

"We have ten employees here — eight or seven who are full-time — and it's their only job. It's what pays their bills."

The business posted a photo on Facebook on Wednesday morning showing they'd been broken into the second time.

"Our team members are scared," the post said. "Our new door which was so graciously donated by Knox Glass yesterday is broken today. We are in shock but are open and trying to make this work."

