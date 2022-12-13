ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Hanukkah Edition

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since Hanukkah is officially underway, it only seemed fitting to see how the Jewish community is prepping for the eight-day holiday. In today's This is Our Home, we spent the day with the preschoolers at Gan Yeladim in Burlington as they prepared their youngest learners for the celebration.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Stowe Mountain Resort benefiting from heavy snowstorm

Vermont's first official snowstorm of the winter is hitting the mountains hard. However, that's a gift ski resorts have been waiting for. Some of the roads leading up to Stowe were slippery and difficult to drive through, but that didn't stop some skiers and snowboarders that have been longing to get their first runs in of the year.
STOWE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line

ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
BURLINGTON, VT
informnny.com

Malone man arrested following stolen vehicle investigation

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man has been charged in an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norfolk, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 53-year-old John F. Dumas was charged on December 6 with the unauthorized use of a motor...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks

The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged

PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Saranac Central and CVU steal the show on sports desk awards night

Friday's snow storm created sports cancellations across New York and Vermont, but there's still plenty to celebrate. The NBC5 Sports Desk honored some of the best athletes and coaches from across the region with awards from the 2022-23 school year. Best Female Athlete - Sydney Myers (Saranac Central) A stalwart...
SARANAC, NY
mynbc5.com

Sayre Fisher scores twice in seven seconds in 6-2 win over Milton

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sayre Fisher may never have another day like this. During Saturdays, 6-2 win over Milton in the Burchard hockey tournament at Leddy Park, the Burlington forward accomplished one of the rarest feats in hockey: scoring twice in under 10 seconds. The first goal was his best...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy