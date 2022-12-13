Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Hanukkah Edition
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since Hanukkah is officially underway, it only seemed fitting to see how the Jewish community is prepping for the eight-day holiday. In today's This is Our Home, we spent the day with the preschoolers at Gan Yeladim in Burlington as they prepared their youngest learners for the celebration.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
mynbc5.com
First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
mynbc5.com
Two Burlington police officers taken to hospital after collision involving two cruisers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after two cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Burlington police said officers were responding to the scene of a domestic violence call. One cruiser was driving on...
mynbc5.com
Stowe Mountain Resort benefiting from heavy snowstorm
Vermont's first official snowstorm of the winter is hitting the mountains hard. However, that's a gift ski resorts have been waiting for. Some of the roads leading up to Stowe were slippery and difficult to drive through, but that didn't stop some skiers and snowboarders that have been longing to get their first runs in of the year.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
WCAX
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
mynbc5.com
Video: Check out Saranac Lakes' Caleb Akey hit 3-point buzzer beater to beat Canton
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Watch Saranac Lake junior guard Caleb Akey hit a game-winning three-point buzzer-beater at the horn to give Red Storm 44-43 win over Canton on Saturday!
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
informnny.com
Malone man arrested following stolen vehicle investigation
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man has been charged in an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norfolk, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 53-year-old John F. Dumas was charged on December 6 with the unauthorized use of a motor...
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
lakeplacidnews.com
Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks
The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
Border Patrol canine sniffs out Mexican nationals in Vermont near Canadian border as illegal crossings continue to rise
Canine agent helps detect illegal border crossers in VermontPhoto byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. Swanton Sector Border Patrol were recently tipped off by one of their canine agents to the location of five Mexican nationals trying to evade detection near the Canadian border in Vermont.
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Central and CVU steal the show on sports desk awards night
Friday's snow storm created sports cancellations across New York and Vermont, but there's still plenty to celebrate. The NBC5 Sports Desk honored some of the best athletes and coaches from across the region with awards from the 2022-23 school year. Best Female Athlete - Sydney Myers (Saranac Central) A stalwart...
mynbc5.com
Sayre Fisher scores twice in seven seconds in 6-2 win over Milton
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sayre Fisher may never have another day like this. During Saturdays, 6-2 win over Milton in the Burchard hockey tournament at Leddy Park, the Burlington forward accomplished one of the rarest feats in hockey: scoring twice in under 10 seconds. The first goal was his best...
Comments / 0