WRDW-TV
Aiken opens new gateway into Hitchcock Woods
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony opened the gate for a new entrance to Hitchcock Woods in Aiken on Sunday. For six years, a metal gate blocked the entryway off to make room for a new project to help reduce erosion. The project is the first of its...
WRDW-TV
‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
WRDW-TV
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
WRDW-TV
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart checkout lane? No, deputies say
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for a woman who took $100 left behind by a previous customer. Authorities in Monday released photos of the woman they’re seeking. Deputies say she went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway earlier this month and walked up...
WRDW-TV
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash had traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:02 a.m. One lane is closed for almost three hours. There were no injuries reported. The scene was clear...
WRDW-TV
CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army extends donation deadline for Angel Tree program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army needs your help with its annual Angel Tree program. It helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children. Thursday was supposed to be the cut-off for donations to the Salvation Army Angel Tree, but to ensure no one gets left behind this Christmas, they extended the deadline to Dec. 17.
WRDW-TV
Cultural center hopes Black Santa will bring representation for kids
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken’s Center for African American History, Art, and Culture will host a Black Santa this holiday season. Executive Director Juanita Campbell says when African American children see a traditional White Santa, it’s hard for those children to believe that Santa is something for them.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Boxing Club is working to spread some Christmas cheer. After receiving a grant from Walmart, the boxing club unloaded a truckload full of clothes and shoes to give back to their community. After posting to social media that the club was giving away items,...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Impacts of spiritual support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospitals are filled with all kinds of specialists, but have you ever thought about the spiritual support they offer?. Reverend Jeff Flowers just retired as Director of Spiritual Care at Augusta University Health. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the impacts of spiritual...
WRDW-TV
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold weather theme continues tonight into Monday morning with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be mainly calm with clear skies, so expect heavy frost Monday morning. Monday will be a nice day after the frigid start with mostly sunny...
WRDW-TV
1 dead after fatal single-car accident Friday night near Warrenton
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Warren County. On Friday at 7:36 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers responded to Thomson Highway at Industrial Drive, according to Public Information Officer Courtney Floyd with the Georgia Department of Public Safety. They say the investigation...
WRDW-TV
1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
Where to go for the best holiday light displays in the CSRA
Here's a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold weather theme continues into Monday morning with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be mainly calm with clear skies, so expect heavy frost Monday morning. Monday will be a nice day after the frigid start with mostly sunny to...
WRDW-TV
Second suspect wanted for Burke County murder arrested
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a murder at an illegal nightclub in Burke County over the summer was arrested. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem. Kelly was the...
WRDW-TV
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple of closed signs for businesses in Evans Towne Center have some wondering what’s next for the area quickly growing into the center of Columbia County. ‘Roll On In’ and ‘Buzzed Bull Creamery’ went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
WRDW-TV
Young sisters from Aiken helping feed their community
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of young sisters are gaining national recognition for growing fruits and vegetables to help feed their community. We went to find out how their partnerships with organizations like Golden Harvest and other food banks are helping change lives. For 7-year-old Eva and 12-year-old Norah...
WRDW-TV
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported our local Toys for Tots warehouses had fewer toys than they would have liked during the holiday season. We went to a local warehouse to see how the organization is hoping to make sure everyone gets a Christmas this year. The organization is...
WRDW-TV
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
