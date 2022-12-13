Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Show You Care Spotlight: Harmony School of Music
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids program is working to remove barriers for children to participate in music programs. The Harmony School of Music launched in 2017, and serves primarily third- through sixth-grade students in the Cedar Rapids area. Jessica Altfillisch is the director at the Harmony School...
KCRG.com
Iowa Raptors captain Jacob Johnson leads on the field and in the classroom
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jacob Johnson gets to do what he loves. “It’s really cool to see kids get excited about science,” Johnson said. “Those ah-ha moments that they get, I really enjoy those.”. He’s a teacher at Washington High School and somewhat of a teacher...
KCRG.com
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
KCRG.com
Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Award-winning digital marketing agency in Cedar Rapids looking to hire
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking to recruit more officers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Working Iowa: Iowa DOT Hiring. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST. Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary...
KCRG.com
Faulty airbag inflator blamed for third death
Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head of the company. He asked users to answer the poll question Sunday on the social media platform. One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County. Updated: 1 hour ago. First responders took one person to the hospital...
KCRG.com
Iowa City congregation holds celebration for first night of Hanukkah
Crews had to fight the fire and the cold temperatures early on Sunday morning. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas. One week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers are preparing to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield.
KCRG.com
Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. One week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers are preparing to leave...
KCRG.com
Kennedy sweeps CR rival Prairie in hoops doubleheader
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot shooting helped the Cougar girls and boys get past Prairie on Friday night. Kaliyah Sain led Kennedy to a 44-32 victory to move to 3-3. Nearly everyone was shooting well for the Cougar boys, Kennedy moves to 5-0 with a 77-39 win.
KCRG.com
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Filip Rebraca totaled a career-high 30 points, Payton Sandfort scored a career-best 24 and Iowa rolled to a 106-75 victory over Southeast Missouri State. It was Fran McCaffery’s 250th win as coach of the Hawkeyes (8-3). McCaffery notched the 500th win of his career earlier...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
KCRG.com
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon. TV9 caught up with both reservists and their...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
KCRG.com
Pleasant View students give back
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Students at Pleasant View Elementary came together to create care packages for people in need. Students and their families were encouraged to donate necessary items requested in homeless shelters. It’s a way for students to learn how important these items are to those who are less fortunate.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison. A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.
KCRG.com
Winter Ball Fashion Show debuts in Cedar Rapids
A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care.
KCRG.com
Winter Wonderland event benefits foster families
A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball showcased local fashion talent at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Comments / 0