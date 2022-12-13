ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRG.com

Show You Care Spotlight: Harmony School of Music

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids program is working to remove barriers for children to participate in music programs. The Harmony School of Music launched in 2017, and serves primarily third- through sixth-grade students in the Cedar Rapids area. Jessica Altfillisch is the director at the Harmony School...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Faulty airbag inflator blamed for third death

Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head of the company. He asked users to answer the poll question Sunday on the social media platform.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City congregation holds celebration for first night of Hanukkah

Crews had to fight the fire and the cold temperatures early on Sunday morning.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Kennedy sweeps CR rival Prairie in hoops doubleheader

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot shooting helped the Cougar girls and boys get past Prairie on Friday night. Kaliyah Sain led Kennedy to a 44-32 victory to move to 3-3. Nearly everyone was shooting well for the Cougar boys, Kennedy moves to 5-0 with a 77-39 win.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Filip Rebraca totaled a career-high 30 points, Payton Sandfort scored a career-best 24 and Iowa rolled to a 106-75 victory over Southeast Missouri State. It was Fran McCaffery’s 250th win as coach of the Hawkeyes (8-3). McCaffery notched the 500th win of his career earlier...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon. TV9 caught up with both reservists and their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Pleasant View students give back

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Students at Pleasant View Elementary came together to create care packages for people in need. Students and their families were encouraged to donate necessary items requested in homeless shelters. It’s a way for students to learn how important these items are to those who are less fortunate.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison. A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

