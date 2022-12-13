ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IN

Danville man has guns taken, faces multiple charges after 90 minute standoff

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
DANVILLE — A Hendricks County judge has ordered Danville Police to keep a suspect's guns following a standoff Sunday night.

Court documents say probable cause exists to believe that Steven McKinney Sr. is dangerous.

Police responded to a home near the intersection of South State Road 39 and Lincoln Street on a domestic battery call.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Steven McKinney Sr. was armed with a weapon inside the home. Officers heard gunfire coming from inside the home on at least two occasions.

The victim told police she was trying to leave the home when she got into an argument with the suspect and he would not let her leave. The affidavit says she was able to escape after hiding in the garage.

The affidavit says negotiations with McKinney continued for about 90 minutes before he was taken into custody. According to the affidavit, McKinney later told police he got into a verbal altercation with the victim.

McKinney faces charges of criminal confinement, domestic battery, intimidation, criminal recklessness and interference with the reporting of a crime.

The affidavit says a revolver handgun and a "large amount" of ammunition were found at the scene.

A hearing on the firearms motion to decide whether or not McKinney gets his guns back is scheduled for January 5.

WRTV

WRTV

