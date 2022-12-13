ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Final gang member pleads guilty in Bronx ‘Justice for Junior’ case

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEh50_0jhV7VMX00

THE BRONX (PIX11) — In the closing chapter of the “Junior” case, a final gang member pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree in connection with the brutal 2018 stabbing death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

Danel Fernandez , now 25, was identified on video dragging “Junior”–just 15 years old—out of a Bathgate Avenue bodega, after a mob of Trinitarios gang members chased the teen on foot and with cars on June 20, 2018.  Junior was then fatally stabbed by five other gang members on the sidewalk outside.

More on the Justice for Junior case

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced the plea agreement, saying Fernandez was the last member of the Los Sures set of the Trinitarios gang to plead in the case. He will be sentenced to 18 years in prison next month, instead of facing the possibility of life behind bars, if he was convicted at a murder trial in early 2023.

“This is the last of 13 defendants who had a role in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz to be held accountable,” the district attorney said. “Although the defendant did not stab the victim, his actions led to the horrifying death of the innocent teen.”

The DA’s office was looking to avoid a third murder trial, set to start in January 2023.

Five gang members pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in the last month–Jose Tavarez, Ronald Urena, Luis Cabrera Santos, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, and Danilo Payamps Pacheco.  They face prison time ranging from 12 to 15 years when they’re sentenced next month.

The Junior case made international headlines when Trinitarios gang members were captured on surveillance chasing 15-year-old Junior in the Belmont section of the Bronx, before dragging him out of a bodega and then fatally stabbing him with knives and a machete. The mortally wounded teen managed to run up East 183rd Street to St. Barnabas Hospital, before he collapsed and bled to death by a security booth outside the emergency room.

Prosecutors had already won convictions in the first “Junior” trial, in 2019, against the five men who stabbed the teen. The pandemic delayed the second trial by more than two years, with two gang leaders of the Los Sures set convicted in 2022 for ordering Trinitarios members to hunt rivals.  Police said Junior was a victim of mistaken identity.

Junior’s mother, Leandra Feliz, was not happy about prosecutors offering plea deals, but the District Attorney’s office explained to her why gang members may face different degrees of culpability in the attack.

The mother said she wasn’t notified that Danel Fernandez would plead guilty Tuesday and added, “Maybe he find out it’s better for him.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 5

All out now .
5d ago

This justice system is nothing more than a joke. The system isn't for the victims, it's more like for the criminals. People can lose their lives and the criminals will get close to no time at all . A 15 year old kid lost his life due to mistake in identity and has any of these guy's gotten a life sentence ?!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NJ dad gets 30 years in baby’s asphyxiation death

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for smothering his 6-week-old baby girl to death to get her to stop crying, officials said Monday. She died of asphyxiation. “The defendant’s depraved actions caused this horrific tragedy and left other family members to mourn an immeasurable loss,” Monmouth County […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there

Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man accused of groping girl, 14, on Brooklyn train

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said. Juan Cantoran, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Dec. 8 incident on the southbound D train, according to the NYPD. Cantoran allegedly touched the teen’s backside as the train pulled into the subway station […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker stabbed in the stomach: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) —  A smoke shop employee was stabbed in the stomach on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man, who works at Bing Bong Smoke Shop at 39th Street and Eighth Avenue, was attacked around 2:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the store, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police investigating deadly shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pelham Garden section.Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the chest on Morgan Avenue near Arnow Avenue. The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.Details are sketchy. Police say the shooter knew the victim.A woman, who says she is the wife of the victim, spoke to CBS2's Christine Sloan about some kind hostility between her husband and the suspect."It's my husband. It's my husband. We were supposed to move two weeks, and I'm a widow now. I'm a widow now with four boys. I can't believe this," she said."Who shot him?" Sloan asked."I don't know. I don't want say. I wasn't there," the woman said.Police say the suspect fled the scene.No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints

A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Burglar caught stealing presents in Robert De Niro’s NYC home: police sources

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police caught a serial burglar stealing Christmas presents from inside Robert De Niro’s townhome in Manhattan early Monday morning, multiple police sources told PIX11 News. The woman, who has been arrested for alleged burglary more than a dozen times since October, was spotted checking doors at the building around 3:30 a.m., […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

75-year-old assaulted trying to stop shoplifter in Brooklyn: NYPD

CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shoplifter assaulted a 75-year-old employee in Brooklyn on Friday, sending him to the hospital, according to NYPD. The employee saw the woman hide an item in her coat around 8 p.m. and went to confront her outside the store on Fulton Street to try and get the item back. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car

Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy