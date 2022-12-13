1 juvenile dead, 1 in critical condition following shootings in McKeesport

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A 16-year-old is dead and another juvenile was in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, according to Allegheny County Police detectives.

First responders were called to the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m., county officials said.

They found two juvenile shooting victims, both of whom were transported to area hospitals. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the second was in critical condition late Tuesday evening, police said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the deceased teen as Chance Naylor, 16, of McKeesport. He died in the emergency room at UPMC McKeesport.

Both were students at McKeesport High School, district Superintendent Tia Wanzo told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

“The safety of our students is a top priority at the McKeesport Area School District and it is saddening to hear of the tragedy this afternoon. The district’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time,” Wanzo said in a statement. “McKeesport High School and East End Academy will have an asynchronous virtual day on Wednesday, Dec. 14 as we process the unfortunate tragedy. Counseling for any of our staff and students will be available at McKeesport High School for the rest of the week.”

County detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.