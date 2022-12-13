Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Man sentenced in double-fatal Kansas City-area DUI crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man is going to prison for his role in a fatal DUI crash. Colby Byrd, 27, Wellington, Mo., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to DWI -- death of two and 4 years for pleading guilty to DWI -- serious physical injury. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 years in prison, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Rapist who ‘terrorized’ women in Kansas City’s Westport could soon be paroled
Known as the Westport Rapist, Gary Jackman, who raped women in the mid 1980s and 90s could be paroled this month.
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
KCPD Chief Stacey Graves' salary less compared to chiefs in similar-sized cities
New Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves will make $180,000, which is $9,000 less than her predecessor Rick Smith.
1 convicted for shooting man in the head in Topeka Travelers Inn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted for a 2021 killing in Topeka. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill has been convicted for the killing of James Norman Epps, Jr. in 2021. Krainbill entered a plea of guilty to second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. […]
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Kansas City Life Insurance ordered to pay $28M for overcharging clients
A Jackson County jury awarded $28.4 million in damages to owners of universal life insurance products issued by Kansas City Life Insurance Co.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Colleagues, past and present, honor Gary Amble
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KCMO man sentenced for stealing gun, using it to kill victim he stole it from
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing a firearm that he stole and later using it to kill his victim.
1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Murder case against Carrody Buchhorn dismissed
Post updated at 5:02 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16:. The case against Carrody Buchhorn, charged in connection with the death of a Eudora infant in her care, has been dismissed. Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny filed an order dismissing the case Friday. “The State has been...
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Lansing schools removes social justice unit from high school English classes
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
WIBW
Martial arts instructor gives self-defense advice after Wanamaker assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s in Topeka talked with 13 NEWS about how to defend yourself or act as a bystander if you or someone else is caught up in a situation involving assault. This comes after Tuesday’s assault on Huntoon & Wanamaker that sent one person to the hospital.
Johnson County to ban truck traffic on some rural roads
Johnson County will now prohibit commercial truck traffic on more than a dozen segments of rural roadways.
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
Crash shuts down Linwood, Prospect for short time overnight
Kansas City, Missouri, police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.
Comments / 0