Kansas City, KS

Great Bend Post

Man sentenced in double-fatal Kansas City-area DUI crash

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man is going to prison for his role in a fatal DUI crash. Colby Byrd, 27, Wellington, Mo., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to DWI -- death of two and 4 years for pleading guilty to DWI -- serious physical injury. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 years in prison, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

1 convicted for shooting man in the head in Topeka Travelers Inn

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted for a 2021 killing in Topeka. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill has been convicted for the killing of James Norman Epps, Jr. in 2021. Krainbill entered a plea of guilty to second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Colleagues, past and present, honor Gary Amble

BELTON, MO
KSNT News

3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Murder case against Carrody Buchhorn dismissed

Post updated at 5:02 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16:. The case against Carrody Buchhorn, charged in connection with the death of a Eudora infant in her care, has been dismissed. Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny filed an order dismissing the case Friday. “The State has been...
EUDORA, KS
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

BELTON, MO
WIBW

Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Martial arts instructor gives self-defense advice after Wanamaker assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s in Topeka talked with 13 NEWS about how to defend yourself or act as a bystander if you or someone else is caught up in a situation involving assault. This comes after Tuesday’s assault on Huntoon & Wanamaker that sent one person to the hospital.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, KS

