Snow is falling, temperatures are dropping, and other than rolling ourselves up in a plush blanket so we can binge-watch Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas movie over and over, the only thing we want to do is chow down on our favorite cozy comfort foods. But it's the holiday season, so our usual box of Annie's white cheddar mac and cheese just isn't going to cut it. We want something special and, dare we say, sophisticated, to quell our cravings. Ina Garten, author of Modern Comfort Food, knows all about this predicament. Thankfully, she has a bunch of jazzed-up macaroni and cheese recipes for when your cravings coincide with holiday entertaining, and her "Grown Up" mac and cheese just might be the tastiest option.

16 HOURS AGO