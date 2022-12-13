Read full article on original website
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
More Questions Than Answers at Colorado River Water Meetings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — More questions than answers are surfacing at a conference in Las Vegas about what to do about projected shortages of Colorado River water relied upon by seven U.S. states including Wyoming, Native American tribes and Mexico. Some include:. Who will bear the brunt of more...
North Dakota Governor Bans TikTok in Executive Agencies
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch. Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. He...
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Wyoming Department of Health Adds New Options to Senior Program
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that the GetSetUp program is adding new options for the holidays. Jeff Clark, a Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said in the release that the platform helps older adults in the state. "Wyoming residents can...
Three Men Charged in One of the Largest Poaching Cases in Wyoming History
Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, wrote the Game and Fish in a recent news release. Russell Vick, Robert Underwood and David Underwood were convicted of multiple wildlife offenses and cumulatively fined $171,230 and $131,550 in restitution.
Can Technology Help You Battle The Wyoming Cold?
Technology usually will make life easier and make normal tasks easier. It was only time before technology put it's mark on keeping us warm. As we brave the Wyoming winter cold, snow and outdoors, we constantly look for items to give us an advantage keeping warm. If you're one that can't seem to stay warm, there may be an option for you.
Wyoming: One of the States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring
Business in all industries have been having a hard time finding potential employees, but it for Wyoming, it has been increasingly difficult. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed the "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring" and the Cowboy State was in the top ten. Wyoming was ranked 8th overall out of the entire country, which is not where we want to be.
Awards Given Out at Wyoming Weed Council Annual Meeting
During the 2022 annual conference of the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) in Cody, four people were given awards for their work related to the council. Donley Darnell, President of WWPC, said in the release:. "The members and friends of WWPC work hard to keep the people of Wyoming...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Gordon’s Education Group Offers Few Specifics on Improving Wyoming Education
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release on Monday that his Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group has released a report on improving Wyoming education. The report comes after the RIDE Group surveyed 7,705 parents, school employees, concerned citizens, students, teachers, and former students and...
Why It’s Important To Clear Your Car Of Wyoming Snow?
There are just a few things in life you can count on happening. Sunrise, sunset, arguing over politics and snow during the winter in Wyoming. Depending where you are in Wyoming, the snow totals every year will be different, but many places will experience many feet of snow over the winter months and driving in those conditions are dangerous.
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Wyoming, This is the Last Week to Get Christmas Packages in the Mail
The U.S. Postal Services (USPS) is getting ready for it's busiest week of the year. According to the USPS, this is the last week to get holiday gifts and other packages in the mail by the recommended deadlines. Customer traffic has been increasing steadily since Dec. 5, and this week...
Casper Mountain Fire Station Burglarized; $6,000 Worth of Items Taken
A suspect or suspects recently burglarized the Casper Mountain Fire Department Station 14 on Lemmers Road and stole more than $6,000 worth of items, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. They forced their way into the Fire Station and burglarized it between Dec....
