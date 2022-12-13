Read full article on original website
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry Expected to Miss 'a Few Weeks' with Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss "a few weeks" after suffering a left shoulder subluxation during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Curry suffered a labral injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Charania added...
NFL Teams Set to Be Big Spenders in 2023 Free Agency
No point on the NFL calendar sees as many millions of dollars spent than during free agency in March, and the 2023 version is primed for some massive contracts. We have a pretty good idea of which teams won't be afraid to break out the checkbooks to sign players then, too.
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. While Wilson cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters, "As an organization, we've decided to give him another week." The 34-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked...
Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In most fantasy football leagues, it's either playoff time, or you need a win and maybe some help to keep your title hopes alive. Fortunately for you, we have our eyes on several potential clutch performers who are widely available on the waiver wire. This week, remember to set your...
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'
Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Wants Mason Rudolph over Trubisky If Kenny Pickett Is Out
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson wants to see Mason Rudolph get a chance to be the starting quarterback if rookie Kenny Pickett is unable to play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. "Yeah, I want to see him play," Johnson told reporters. "I know he's ready to play. I know...
Eyeing Early Free-Agent Alternatives to the 2023 NFL Draft's Top Prospects
A month still remains in the 2022 NFL regular season, but several teams are already looking ahead to the offseason. The 1-11-1 Houston Texans, for example, aren't making the playoffs this year. However, they have a 1.5-game lead over the next-closest team for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15
The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
It's the most wonderful time of the (fantasy football) year. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season means the playoffs are here, bye weeks are but a distant memory and games are on the docket for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This is all kinds of fun. And, given the stakes,...
Bengals' Joe Burrow Deflects Tom Brady Comparisons: 'I Play the Game My Own Way'
Joe Burrow has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady throughout his young career for his style of play and immediate NFL success, but the Cincinnati Bengals star doesn't make a big deal of it. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said Wednesday, per...
Former Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Files Request for Arbitration After Firing
Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed a request for arbitration after being fired in November. Kugler was fired during the team's trip to Mexico City for the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, he allegedly groped a woman on the Sunday night before the Monday Night Football game and was immediately sent home before the game.
Desmond Ridder: Falcons Didn't 'Baby Me'; Prepared to Be QB1 After Marcus Mariota
It's Desmond Ridder's time. And the Atlanta Falcons have approached his rookie season as though that time would come this year. "I'm prepared for this," Ridder told reporters on Wednesday. "This is what they've been preparing me for. They didn't want to baby me." Marcus Mariota has been the starting...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Could Return as Offensive Coordinator Next Season
The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, and NBCSports Boston's Tom E. Curran said on the Merloni, Fauria, & Mego show Thursday that Matt Patricia returning as offensive coordinator is a possibility for next season:. He did add, however, that the Patriots may need to take a...
Bengals' Tyler Boyd Was 'in Shock' After Suffering Gruesome Finger Dislocation Injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd had an understandable reaction to the dislocated finger he suffered during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. "I kind of went in shock," Boyd said Thursday, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off."
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gifts Offensive Linemen Louis Vuitton Travel Bags for Holidays
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts rewarded his offensive linemen with Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays:. Hurts has been an MVP candidate this season, leading the squad to a 12-1 record while totaling 22 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. The offensive line has also been a key part of the success, clearing paths for the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL.
Seahawks' 'Pathetic' Defense Ripped by Twitter; Geno Smith Struggles in Loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are far removed from the good ol' days of the Legion of Boom defense, but it's still somewhat surprising to see a Pete Carroll-coached team struggle so mightily to stop the ball. Unfortunately, that trend continued as the Seahawks suffered a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco...
Jared Goff and Geno Smith Somehow Hold the NFL Offseason in Their Hands
Just as we all expected at the start of the 2022 NFL season, the league's 2023 offseason could hinge significantly on the fates of Geno Smith and Jared Goff. Yeah, the NFL never stops making us use the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ emoji. See, just a few months ago, preseason...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 15: Standings, Scenarios After 49ers vs. Seahawks
Buffalo Bills: 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs: 10-3 Denver Broncos: 3-10 (eliminated) Houston Texans: 1-11-1 (eliminated) Philadelphia Eagles: 12-1 (clinched playoff berth) San Francisco 49ers: 10-4 (clinched NFC West) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-7 Dallas Cowboys: 10-3 Washington Commanders: 7-5-1 New York Giants: 7-5-1 Seattle Seahawks: 7-7 Detroit Lions: 6-7 Green Bay...
