Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Set to Be Big Spenders in 2023 Free Agency

No point on the NFL calendar sees as many millions of dollars spent than during free agency in March, and the 2023 version is primed for some massive contracts. We have a pretty good idea of which teams won't be afraid to break out the checkbooks to sign players then, too.
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. While Wilson cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters, "As an organization, we've decided to give him another week." The 34-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

In most fantasy football leagues, it's either playoff time, or you need a win and maybe some help to keep your title hopes alive. Fortunately for you, we have our eyes on several potential clutch performers who are widely available on the waiver wire. This week, remember to set your...
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'

Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15

The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
Bleacher Report

Former Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Files Request for Arbitration After Firing

Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed a request for arbitration after being fired in November. Kugler was fired during the team's trip to Mexico City for the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, he allegedly groped a woman on the Sunday night before the Monday Night Football game and was immediately sent home before the game.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Could Return as Offensive Coordinator Next Season

The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, and NBCSports Boston's Tom E. Curran said on the Merloni, Fauria, & Mego show Thursday that Matt Patricia returning as offensive coordinator is a possibility for next season:. He did add, however, that the Patriots may need to take a...
Bleacher Report

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gifts Offensive Linemen Louis Vuitton Travel Bags for Holidays

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts rewarded his offensive linemen with Louis Vuitton travel bags for the holidays:. Hurts has been an MVP candidate this season, leading the squad to a 12-1 record while totaling 22 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions. The offensive line has also been a key part of the success, clearing paths for the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 15: Standings, Scenarios After 49ers vs. Seahawks

Buffalo Bills: 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs: 10-3 Denver Broncos: 3-10 (eliminated) Houston Texans: 1-11-1 (eliminated) Philadelphia Eagles: 12-1 (clinched playoff berth) San Francisco 49ers: 10-4 (clinched NFC West) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-7 Dallas Cowboys: 10-3 Washington Commanders: 7-5-1 New York Giants: 7-5-1 Seattle Seahawks: 7-7 Detroit Lions: 6-7 Green Bay...
WASHINGTON STATE

