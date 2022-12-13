Read full article on original website
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
ocala-news.com
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
MCBOCC will consider an application for a sand mine in Orange Springs
Dozens of residents in the tiny enclave of Orange Springs say a proposed sand mine, if approved, will forever ruin their community’s tranquil character, destroy crucial wildlife habitat and taint adjacent Orange Creek and nearby critical natural water resources. The Marion County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to...
New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
alachuachronicle.com
Body found near Lake Alice boat ramp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (UFPD CID) is currently investigating the death of an individual who was found in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the University of Florida Police...
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
2 Daytona Beach men arrested for stealing a trailer in Palm Coast, FCSO says
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Daytona Beach carrying drugs and guns while driving a stolen dump trailer. This happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Pine Lakes Parkway near Wellington Drive. Deputies said they had spotted the suspects driving down Belle...
WCJB
Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
villages-news.com
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages
I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
Dog saved from home fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Symphony Orchestra announces Young Artist Competition finalists
The Young Artist Competition will return to the Reilly Arts Center in January to showcase eight finalists who will be competing in an Honors Recital for an opportunity to perform with the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. The 32nd installment of the annual event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday,...
villages-news.com
Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways
In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
villages-news.com
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant returns home one month after serious neck injury
A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant has returned home a little over a month after sustaining a serious neck injury in a training accident. On Tuesday, November 15, MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan – a United States Marine, husband, and father – seriously injured his neck during a training evolution. Gillan was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
click orlando
19-year-old killed in crash with pickup truck in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday in a Marion County crash when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and NW 80th Avenue.
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
ocala-news.com
Longtime employee at Bridlewood Farm dies in car crash on birthday
Bridlewood Farm in Ocala is mourning the loss of a longtime employee who died in a car accident this past weekend. In a social media post on Thursday, December 15, Bridlewood Farm stated, “It is with heavy hearts we have to say that Bridlewood has lost a beloved and treasured Bridlewood icon with the passing of Saul Rosas.”
marioncoherald.com
Happy Retirement!
Marion County Treasurer Terrie Neuville, left, was queen for the day as she celebrated her retirement after 32 years with Marion County on Tuesday evening surrounded by friends and co-workers at a reception thrown by the County. Also pictured is Candace Jorski, Marion County Auditor Shanna Solomon, and incoming Treasurer BJ Westbrook. Neuville’s last day in December 31.
villages-news.com
80-year-old Village of Fenney resident escapes prosecution on DUI charge
An 80-year-old Village of Fenney resident has pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge allowing him to escape prosecution on a more serious charge of driving under the influence. Richard Seely, 80, entered the plea this past week in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for...
ocala-news.com
19-year-old Dunnellon man dies in two-vehicle crash in Marion County
A 19-year-old man from Dunnellon died on Sunday night after his sedan was struck by a pickup truck in Marion County. On Sunday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the 19-year-old man was traveling southbound on NW 80th Avenue, near the intersection of U.S. 27 Alt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
