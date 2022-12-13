The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for the UIL state football championship games

Read full article on original website
Hunt is instant offense for state-ranked Little Elm
The Little Elm girls basketball team was the hottest team in District 5-6A in the stretch run last season and the Lady Lobos have picked up where they left off at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Lady Lobos, ranked No. 13 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball...
District 6-6A co-MVP Hardy fuels Lewisville’s historic season
Lewisville junior Jaydan Hardy can be considered the ultimate Swiss army knife. Whether it’s a long punt return, a run for a gain on a trick play, a pass reception or a tackle on defense, Hardy plays a variety of roles for the Farmers.
UNT, Boise State fans invade Toyota Stadium for Frisco Bowl
Thousands of fans for both Boise State University and the University of North Texas invaded Toyota Stadium for the 2022 Frisco Bowl. North Texas definitely had the home field advantage with the bowl game in Frisco, but Boise State fans made the trip to Texas by the thousands to cheer on their Broncos.
Hard work leads Coppell’s Radicic to top ranking, commitment to Indiana
There have been talented kickers to come through Coppell over the years. Caden Davis left Coppell fourth in Texas history in career field goals made (41), including a senior year in which he logged 33 touchbacks on kickoffs while converting 32-of-34 extra points and 11-of-15 on field goals.
Sizing up the 6-6A boys basketball landscape as district play begins
District 6-6A play in boys basketball tips off Friday. It is shaping up to be a battle to the finish line. Six of the eight teams have winning records with Coppell and Lewisville each having won 14 games. Lewisville is off to an impressive 12-3 start.
Harris' game continues to grow as Lady Bulldogs eye another big year
With each season throughout her decorated high school basketball career, McKinney North junior Ciara Harris has added another layer to her game. Harris has taken on heavy minutes at the varsity level since she was a freshman during the 2020-21 season, during which she was voted as the District 10-5A defensive player of the year. The Lady Bulldogs thrived in an up-tempo setting, and Harris' defense was a big reason behind those opportunities.
Allen ISD gears up for third year of Empower 1:1
In preparation of the third year of Allen ISD’s Empower 1:1 program, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a purchase of $150,000 to replace old devices for its students. Allen ISD students entering into second, sixth and ninth grades will receive new devices from the district.
Artistic events, winter activities scheduled for the Leader communities for the week of Dec. 18
Carrollton and Lewisville are getting into the winter spirit this week with a variety of events focused on the holidays including winter break activities at the library and local art sales. Take a look at the top five events for the Leader communities for the week of Dec. 18. Winter...
McKinney has updated its development codes. Here's why
Jennifer Arnold sees it as chapters within one broad book. The metaphor is one way to describe the city’s new Unified Development Code, which has revised and compiled multiple major development codes into one resource for the city. The recently-approved code comes as part of a “New Code McKinney” initiative that has been in the works for years.
Mesquite News Roundup: New payment system offered
The city of Mesquite now offers a more secure, convenient, and user-friendly online payment system for its residents. The new and improved system provides many benefits to customers for fast bill pay. The new features include fast bill pay; an improved user experience; a “Pay Now” feature that allows for quick payment without having to register an account and registered account enhancements, including the ability to view and pay multiple accounts at once as well as view payment history and consumption information.
Coppell News Roundup: Animal services supply drive, fundraisers, and more
The animals at Coppell Animal Services need your help. Through Dec. 31, stop by the front desk at the Cozby Library and Community Commons to drop off needed supplies in the donation box. Donations ensure animal services can send each new pet parent home with supplies. Supplies needed include Pro Plan food, cat litter, rawhide bones, cat and dog toys, blankets, and cat and dog treats.
Self-storage concept also aimed to support local business coming to Allen
The US 75 corridor will see a self-storage concept that will also aim to support local business. The more than 128,000 square foot building, set to be occupied by Montfort Capital, will stand tall at three stories and be surrounded by green space, complete with a walking trail connecting to US 75 and Curtis Lane, where the building is slated.
See what's next for this Collin County nonprofit after five years of operation
Over the last five years, Courtney’s Safe Place, located at 3325 Silverstone Dr., has continued its service for survivors of sexual assault. With services including forensic exams, advocacy and counseling, Courtney’s Safe Place helps people who have experienced sexual assault within the last 120 hours. Now, they are looking to expand. It has grown from seeing under 30 cases in its first year to seeing more than 300 today.
