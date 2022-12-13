Read full article on original website
Related
Sheree Zampino says she 'had an issue' with Will Smith saying that their divorce was his 'ultimate failure'
Zampino discussed relationships on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris.
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Men's Health
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Famed Television Star Dies
There is sad news coming out of the entertainment industry with word that famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at 66, according to Deadline. No cause of death was immediately made available.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
Behold Willow Smith’s Crystal-Studded Hip Cutouts
Willow Smith—along with her mother, Jada, and siblings, Jaden and Trey—showed up to support her father at the premiere of Emancipation on November 30. The evening marked the family's first red-carpet appearance since the infamous Oscars slap and ensuing scandal. Willow wore a showstopping pair of Stella McCartney...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
People
367K+
Followers
62K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 2