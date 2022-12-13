ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Glamour

Behold Willow Smith’s Crystal-Studded Hip Cutouts

Willow Smith—along with her mother, Jada, and siblings, Jaden and Trey—showed up to support her father at the premiere of Emancipation on November 30. The evening marked the family's first red-carpet appearance since the infamous Oscars slap and ensuing scandal. Willow wore a showstopping pair of Stella McCartney...
LOUISIANA STATE
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
People

People

