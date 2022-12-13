Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them
If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown and Kody Brown: Yup, This Marriage is Over, Too!
The marriage between Meri Brown and Kody Brown has been over for years. The alleged spouses haven’t had intercourse in a decade, and Kody has taken every opportunity available to emphasize that he has NO interest in rekindling this romance ever again. And yet…. … Meri has told followers...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown to Kody: How Dare You Disrespect Me and Our Marriage?!?
And now, after footage went viral online of a clip from this Sunday’s Sister Wives tell-all special, we can only emphasize this question in even bolder font. In case you missed it, Meri will sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan on the aforementioned special and be shown a clip of Kody stating the following:
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown: Wait, Does My Relationship with Kody Suck, Too?!?
On the upcoming Sister Wives tell-all special, Robyn Brown sits down with host Sukanya Krishnan, shrugs and responds to the recent exodus of both Christine and Janelle from her polygamous family as follows:. “They handed [Kody] to me and said, ‘We don’t want to spend time with him’ basically.”...
The Hollywood Gossip
Big Ed Brown Scolds Liz Woods: I'm Not Gonna Be Pressured into Marriage!
During last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Liz got some good news. Not only had she returned to work, but she received an offer that could get her a lot of money and stability. She will need to show on paper that she has a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Ellen Pompeo Reveals the Real Reason Why She's Leaving Grey's Anatomy
The doctor is about to check out of the hospital. And she’s here to explain why. Months after news broke that Ellen Pompeo would only appear on a handful of Grey’s Anatomy episodes this season, the veteran actress appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown: Christine Manipulated Me and Messed with Me During Our Marriage!
In the first sneak peek at this Sunday’s Sister Wives tell-all special, viewers were stunned to see Janelle Brown make a revealing admission:. She is now separated from Kody. This is the main development on which most fans have been focused, of course. But Us Weekly has released a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Teen Mom Family Reunion Trailer Released: We Finally Get to See Ashley Jones & Briana DeJesus Knock Each Other Out!
A new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion is almost upon us, which means the ladies will once again be repeating the same stories we’ve heard a million times, but this time in Lake Tahoe or something. The first trailer for the new season dropped this week, and already,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amber Portwood Visits James in California: I'm Doing Everything I Can!
After the court granted custody of James to Andrew Glennon, the two moved to a Malibu mansion. This left Amber Portwood all by herself in Indiana — feeling helpless and miserable. But this week, Amber wasn’t in the midwest — she was at LAX. On her way...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Death Threats: My Children Are Not Safe
Earlier this week, the final three episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s documentary series premiered on Netflix. Once again, fans who were hoping for scathing allegations against the royal family might have been disappointed. The couple discussed their rocky relationship with the Windsor clan, of course, but they...
