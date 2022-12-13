Read full article on original website
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s Son Is Following In His Dad’s Footsteps
Tom and Bridget Moynahan's son Jack has big shoes to fill. Many 'Blue Bloods' and NFL fans are curious: Will he play football like his dad?
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
NBC Sports
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
NBC Sports
How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing
For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
NBC Sports
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish
The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Find Themselves Entangled in ‘Volatile’ Lawsuit After Their Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have wrapped up their divorce swiftly and amicably, but they are entangled in a much more serious lawsuit that could have major consequences. The former couple, who were featured in the FTX cryptocurrency ads earlier this year, may find themselves on the hook for major monetary damages in a proposed class action lawsuit after the collapse of the company. FTX is now bankrupt, and new chief executive officer John J. Ray III told members the House committee, “We’re not going to be able to recover all the losses here.” The lawsuit filed on Nov. 15...
NBC Sports
Dray thought Kerr benching him in Game 4 was 'disrespectful'
When Warriors veteran Draymond Green found himself on the bench during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, he was frustrated. But ultimately, he understood the move by his coach, Steve Kerr. And now that the Warriors are six months removed from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined
PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: If Patrick Mahomes isn’t the MVP, I’m not sure what’s wrong
The Chiefs needed overtime to do it, but they were able to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday. After throwing three picks to keep the Broncos in the game last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrific day in Houston. He finished 36-of-41 passing for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added five carries for 33 yards, including a 5-yard TD run.
NBC Sports
Commanders' Young reportedly could return to face 49ers
As the 49ers continue their pursuit of a higher NFC seed, quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. could be up for a bigger challenge than they anticipated against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young, who...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss
There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas. The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
NBC Sports
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Bengals score two touchdowns off two Tom Brady turnovers
The Bengals are taking control in Tampa. After the Buccaneers got off to a hot start, Tom Brady has committed two third-quarter turnovers — an interception and a fumble — and the Bengals have scored touchdowns after both. The Bengals also kicked a field goal after getting good field position following a strange failed fake punt by the Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
