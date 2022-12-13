Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have wrapped up their divorce swiftly and amicably, but they are entangled in a much more serious lawsuit that could have major consequences. The former couple, who were featured in the FTX cryptocurrency ads earlier this year, may find themselves on the hook for major monetary damages in a proposed class action lawsuit after the collapse of the company. FTX is now bankrupt, and new chief executive officer John J. Ray III told members the House committee, “We’re not going to be able to recover all the losses here.” The lawsuit filed on Nov. 15...

3 DAYS AGO