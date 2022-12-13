Reflecting on 2022 as we prepare for the holidays and a new year

Buenos días, amigos:

This is the last edition of the Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter for 2022. But don't worry, we will return the first week of January.

While I will miss writing to you over the next two weeks, I have been reflecting upon the last year in the history of this newsletter.

I had the privilege to share important stories with you from the death of newspaper publisher and leader Eliud Treviño to the launch of Mexican superstar Pepe Aguilar's 23-city U.S. tour in Tennessee. Activist and journalist Manuel Duran of Memphis received asylum. We had people profiles and investigative reporting concerning Plaza Mariach i, where we hosted the first Latino Tennessee Voices Live storytellers event in October.

Casa Azafrán turned 10 years old , and the lead nonprofit at the community center, Conexión Américas, celebrated its 20 th anniversary serving the community.

Cuban American Robby Starbuck ran for Congress, though he was removed from the ballot. Nonprofit leader Jennifer Novo , who is Colombian American, talked about the opportunities and challenges of Latino college student retention.

On the global front, Argentina won its match against Croatia in the World Cup tournament on Tuesday and, depending on who wins in the semifinals Wednesday, will play either France or Morocco in the grand tournament on Sunday.

Last Thursday, I saw Sandra Sepúlveda, the only Latina Metro Nashville Council member, at the Casa Azafrán anniversary celebration and asked her about a video she recorded on Instagram polling her colleagues on who they preferred to win in the World Cup. The answers vary, but she acknowledged she was still sore about Argentina beating Mexico.

I understand. There have been a lot of upsets, including the defeats of Spain, Portugal and Brazil! As we know from attendance at the new GEODIS Park, home to Nashville SC, however, soccer is getting bigger and bigger in Tennessee.

Finally, I want to thank you all for making this newsletter a success. We celebrated our first anniversary on Sept. 15. Only a few weeks later, we received the Online News Association's annual international award for newsletters.

This would not have been possible without you. I have been thrilled to receive emails from readers, and I hope you will continue writing me with ideas, news tips, announcements and good stories. Please keep reading and sharing the newsletter with your friends and family.

Scroll to read more stories and columns for, with and by Latinos.

¡Muchas gracias! Happy holidays! ¡Felices Fiestas! Merry Christmas! ¡Feliz Navidad!

