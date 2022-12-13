Read full article on original website
nunya business
3d ago
VIOLATES TITLE 18 U. S. C 241 AND 242 DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW AND CONSPIRACY AGAINST RIGHTS AND IS PUNISHABLE BY DEATH. Also (MURDOCK VS PENNSYLVANIA 319 US 105) THE STATE CANNOT CONVERT A RIGHT INTO A PRIVLEDGE, LICENSE IT, and charge a fee for it. THE 2ND AMENDMENT WAS SPECIFICALLY WRITTEN FOR THIS KIND OF TYRANNY AND TYRANTS IT IS TIME TO REFRESH THE TREE OF LIBERTY. THE TYRANNY STOPS HERE. TIME TO IMPLEMENT THE 2ND AMENDMENT ANY OF THESE SATANIC NAZI WANNABE POWER HAPPY CONTROL FREAK HUMAN GIVEN government JOB TITLED TERRORIST TYRANT CRIMINAL and THEIR LAPDOG PIG ROAD PIRATE GESTAPO WANNABE THUGS THAT TRY AND ENFORCE THIS IS AN ACT OF WAR, PERIOD.
Reply
2
Related
KVAL
Harney Co. judge halts Measure 114 ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge has placed a hold on Oregon's new gun control law, Measure 114, until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County released the written ruling Thursday granting a preliminary injunction on the measure. His decision follows...
tuhswolf.com
Oregon ballot measures 111-114 pass: How these long needed changes will personally impact you
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Oregon voters saw four important measures on the ballot, and all four passed. Each discussed important topics and proposed changes to Oregon’s state constitution. Here is a brief overview of each measure. Measure 111: Right to Healthcare Amendment. Yes 50.74% 944,215. No 49.26%...
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term. Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask. He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one. Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.
Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage
Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Washington Examiner
Woodburn mayor slams Oregon’s governor over decision to commute death sentence
(The Center Square) - Woodburn’s new mayor is not happy with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Woodburn mayor Frank Lonergan condemned Governor Brown’s decision to commute the death sentences for two men who bombed a bank in the city 14 years ago. In one of her final actions as...
KVAL
Oregon moves to stop coyote killing contests
Oregon officials are moving toward ending coyote killing contests. Killing contests often include cash and prizes to kill coyotes. According to the Humane Society, more than 1,000 coyotes have been killed in such contests over the past four years in Oregon. On Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
KATU.com
AG: Monsanto to pay $698M for polluting Oregon's people and environment for 90 years
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a historic $698 million dollar settlement with the Monsanto Company for what she calls their role in polluting Oregon for over 90 years. Monsanto was the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of pollutant polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are toxic...
KVAL
With cases down, Oregon still struggles to provide public defense attorneys
PORTLAND, Ore. — On any given day, hundreds of people who are charged with a crime in Oregon don’t have an attorney. It’s a problem, because the U.S. Constitution gives them that right. According to state court data, as of Wednesday, 703 people have no attorney, the...
KGW
Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million in environmental damage settlement
SALEM, Ore. — Agrochemical giant Monsanto will pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination, according to the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history, according to Rosenblum's office. PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are toxic...
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Oregon state Sen. Dallas Heard will resign Jan. 1
Dallas Heard, a state senator who was temporarily barred from the Senate for his refusal to wear a mask and abruptly quit his post as chairman of the Oregon Republican Party earlier this year, is resigning from the Senate. Heard announced his decision to retire effective Jan. 1 in a...
kqennewsradio.com
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE
Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
KVAL
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek launches transition website with information on Listening Tour
SALEM, Ore. — Governor-Elect Tina Kotek has launched a website with information on the transition team, job openings and a tour of all of the state's counties, Kotek announced in a tweet Friday. According to the website, Kotek "is committed to visiting every county in Oregon in her first...
wufe967.com
Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'
One Oregon county sheriff says she will not enforce the Beaver State’s embattled new gun law if it is allowed to take effect after a judge blocked the measure last week. “I can’t put handcuffs on someone knowing that there is this black cloud around the constitutionality of that magazine capacity limit,” Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan told “America Reports” Wednesday. “The permitting, we’ll have to do what we can for our citizens to make sure that they can still exercise their Second Amendment right.”
KVAL
Outgoing Oregon governor faces support and backlash over death sentence commutation
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown faced pushback from some officials and support from others over her order to commute the sentences of 17 individuals awaiting execution. They will instead face life in prison without the possibility of parole. The order also called for the death row housing...
opb.org
Outgoing health authority director suggests Oregon needs to expand state’s psychiatric hospital
The number of people in Oregon who are accused of crimes but cannot understand the charges against them due to psychosis has increased to what one state official called “record levels” this fall, and is throwing a wrench into efforts to reduce the waitlist at the Oregon State Hospital.
KVAL
Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
KGW
Full interview: Oregon governor Kate Brown prepares to leave office
Kate Brown has served as Oregon governor for two terms. Democrat Tina Kotek will assume the office in January.
Comments / 5