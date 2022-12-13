ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

Portland superintendent resigns amid payroll issues

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The leader of Maine’s largest school district says he's stepping down, citing ongoing payroll issues that he's vowed to fully fix, but so far, hasn't. The Portland school board voted to accept Superintendent Xavier Botana's resignation Friday evening. He has been the superintendent for nearly seven...
PORTLAND, ME

