A look at a man shot to death by Metro Police

To Metro Police, Drandon Brown was a guy swinging tree branches at cars on River Road in West Nashville on Nov. 11. He was a guy who started walking away from officers when they confronted him, a guy who charged them with a knife after an officer shot a Taser toward him. Brown, 64, became one of several Nashvillians shot and killed by Metro Police this year.

To residents of the homeless encampment at Brookmeade Park along a bank of the Cumberland River, Brown, 64, was known as "Chief," Tennessean investigative reporter Josh Keefe writes.

