A look at a man shot to death by Metro Police

By Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago
Good morning, friends, this is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt.

To Metro Police, Drandon Brown was a guy swinging tree branches at cars on River Road in West Nashville on Nov. 11. He was a guy who started walking away from officers when they confronted him, a guy who charged them with a knife after an officer shot a Taser toward him. Brown, 64, became one of several Nashvillians shot and killed by Metro Police this year.

To residents of the homeless encampment at Brookmeade Park along a bank of the Cumberland River, Brown, 64, was known as "Chief," Tennessean investigative reporter Josh Keefe writes.

Check out Josh's excellent look into this fatal shooting here.

Thank you for reading The Tennessean. Dig into more stories below.

