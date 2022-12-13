Read full article on original website
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts. The Minnesota Vikings orchestrated the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, and quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t really have much to do with it, according to ESPN. Of course. Cousins slung 4 touchdown passes...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
Promising Vikings Rookie Finally Gets His Chance in Week 15
Promising Vikings Rookie Finally Gets His Chance in Week 15. Several “footnotes” dribbled out of the Minnesota Vikings dramatic comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts, including an NFC North triumph for the first time since 2017, a guaranteed home playoff game, and the continuation of the team’s perfect 10-0 record via one-score games this season.
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
NFL Analyst Criticizes Kirk Cousins for “Not Playing Well” in Vikings Comeback
NFL Analyst Criticizes Kirk Cousins for “Not Playing Well” in Vikings Comeback. You know the drill by now. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins takes the heat when his team loses and is rarely afforded credit when wins are on the menu. It’s the nature of the beast for Cousins, who entered the 2022 season with a perfectly average “quarterback record” of 59-59-2 (.500).
The Vikings Top Players from Best to Worst: After Week 15
The Vikings Top Players from Best to Worst: After Week 15. After Week 15, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 15 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in...
The 5 Teams Vikings Could Face in Playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings climbed to 11-3 in 2022, stunningly actionizing the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin O’Connell’s team also clinched the NFC North, a feat that eluded Minnesota for five years. Minnesota is now guaranteed to host at least one playoff...
4 Vikings Deserved Game Ball after Historic Comeback
The Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history on Saturday. Down 33 at halftime, the team didn’t give up and gifted anyone in the stands and at home a memory for their lifetime. Kevin O’Connell handed out a bunch of game balls in his first season, as the team has already won 11 games. In a few instances, he gave every player in the locker room a ball. Who were the best players in the victory over the Colts and deserved to get one?
Purple Rumor Mill: A WR in McShay’s Mock Draft, Irv Smith’s Return, Duke Shelley
Purple Rumor Mill: A WR in McShay’s Mock Draft, Irv Smith’s Return, Duke Shelley. VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 18th edition.
Insane Stat Highlights Jefferson’s Dominance
In 2020, the Vikings traded away superstar receiver Stefon Diggs and somehow upgraded the position because of the move. They got in exchange for Diggs the first-round pick of the Bills, pick 22 overall in the 2020 draft. That class was loaded with talent at the wideout position, a class highlighted by CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs.
Very Quietly, Justin Jefferson Set Two Career Bests on Saturday
The Minnesota Vikings – as you may have heard – pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history. That reality has prompted many us to overlook that Justin Jefferson accomplished something significant: setting new career highs in single-season receptions and yards. Indeed, the WR1 is now up to...
Vikings Win the North. Here’s How Players Feel about It.
Vikings Win the North. Here’s How Players Feel about It. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings produced the greatest comeback in NFL history, Overturning a 33-0 halftime scoreline to win the game 39-36 in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts. In the process, they clinched the division with three games to spare and were crowned NFC North champions.
Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Colts
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow in Vikings-Colts. This is Episode 180 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the juicy storylines from Vikings-Colts on Saturday. Particularly, the Vikings woeful history against the...
Lord Have Mercy. What Is This Team?
Down 33-0 at halftime and 36-7 with about two minutes remaining in the 3rd Quarter, the Minnesota Vikings scuttled to an unlikely finish line in the 4th Quarter and overtime to stunningly defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36, in Week 15. What in the world? What in the world is right.
39 Points. Is That a Good Enough 2nd Half Adjustment for You?!
39 Points. Is That a Good Enough 2nd-Half Adjustment for You?!. It’s one of those statistics you probably won’t be able to avoid for the rest of the year. Despite the Vikings 11-3 record, their point differential on the season is only +2, the lowest margin for an 11-3 team in NFL history.
Kirko Chains Has Evolved into Kirko Suits
When the Vikings were completing comeback wins on the road, it became a viral trend for the team to ice their QB out with chains on the team plane. Well, the Vikings starting QB may have reached a new level. Kirko Chains has evolved into Kirko Suits after the Vikings 33-point comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. Following the game, the Vikings QB1 was seen rocking a custom Vikings suit at the postgame press conference.
Purple Rumor Mill: A New Speed Goblin, Mike Zimmer and Colorado, Dantzler
Purple Rumor Mill: A New Speed Goblin, Mike Zimmer and Colorado, Dantzler. VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 17th edition.
