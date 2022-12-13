The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. From November 7 through December 5, Manitowoc Public Library ran our “Best Gift Ever” book drive to collect new children’s books for needy families in our community. I am excited to let you know that the book drive was a big success! Thanks to donations from library patrons, we collected over 700 books for local kids! Manitowoc Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to Best Gift Ever.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO