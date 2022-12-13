Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Salvation Army Receives Major Help Toward Red Kettle Fundraising Goal
The Salvation Army in Manitowoc has been a little behind in their Red Kettle collections this year, but they are now getting a significant amount of help. Over the weekend, there were a couple of matching donation challenges, including a triple match at Festival Foods. Lieutenant Jenny Moffit tells us,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Library Patrons Donate Hundreds of Books to “Best Gift Ever” Book Drive
The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. From November 7 through December 5, Manitowoc Public Library ran our “Best Gift Ever” book drive to collect new children’s books for needy families in our community. I am excited to let you know that the book drive was a big success! Thanks to donations from library patrons, we collected over 700 books for local kids! Manitowoc Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to Best Gift Ever.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc and Two Rivers Host City To City Candy Cane Search This Weekend
The cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers are cooperating tomorrow for a spirit of the season special event. The City-to-City Candy Cane Hunt takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as participants search for candy canes while earning chances at an awesome prize. The search will take place at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
seehafernews.com
Jets Play At Milwaukee Hamilton Today, Other High School Basketball Matchups
A short but interesting list of High School Basketball games on this afternoon and tonight’s schedule. On the boys side, the Roncalli Jets travel to Milwaukee to battle Hamilton High School in a scheduled 4:00 p.m. start. The host Wildcats were ranked #9 in State Division-1 according to this...
seehafernews.com
Representative Paul Tittl Named Chair of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Committee
25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl was named Chair of the State Assembly Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse yesterday by Speaker Robin Vos. This marks the 5th consecutive legislative session that the Manitowoc Republican will chair this committee, created to build on the work of Speaker Vos’ Task Force on Mental Health.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Commuters in Green Bay are going to see fewer public transit buses on the roads. Click here. – Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Click here to learn more about the project. – The community of Mishicot...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Recycling Center Ready to Take Broken Christmas Lights
Every year it seems like a new strand of Christmas lights stops working. If that is the case, the Manitowoc County Recycling Center is willing to take them off of your hands for free. All you have to do is bring them to the Recycling Center Main office at 3000...
seehafernews.com
Woman Stabbed in Oshkosh, Police Investigating
Police in Oshkosh are looking into a stabbing incident from over the weekend. Officers were called to a business in the 800 block of Oregon Street just before 2:00 Saturday morning on a weapons call. When they arrived, officers found a woman had been stabbed during an altercation between several...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Department Investigates Weekend Shooting, 17-Year-Old Resident Injured
The Appleton Police Department is looking into a weekend shooting that injured a 17-year-old male. Officers were called to the 700 block of North Fair Street at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday on a report of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. Officers...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Sentenced
The man who was convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of a 70-year-old man has been sentenced. 24-year-old Wesley Brice will spend the next 79 and a half years in prison for the attack on March 15th, 2021. It all started when Brice walked into Rockabilly’s Saloon on South Broadway....
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
seehafernews.com
What Happens After a Drug Bust? Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Explains
Often, when a law enforcement agency makes a drug bust, a large amount of cash is seized along with the drugs and any weapons. But what happens to that money after the case is closed?. That is a question that was posed to Major Todd Cummings with the Manitowoc County...
seehafernews.com
Woman Spits At, Curses Out Manitowoc Police While Being Detained
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly spit at and cursed out law enforcement while being detained. Officers were dispatched to the trailer park on Waldo Boulevard just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a disturbance. The 40-year-old woman involved admitted to drinking, but was not...
Comments / 0