Cleveland, WI

Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions

Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Manitowoc Library Patrons Donate Hundreds of Books to “Best Gift Ever” Book Drive

The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. From November 7 through December 5, Manitowoc Public Library ran our “Best Gift Ever” book drive to collect new children’s books for needy families in our community. I am excited to let you know that the book drive was a big success! Thanks to donations from library patrons, we collected over 700 books for local kids! Manitowoc Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to Best Gift Ever.
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels

Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
MANITOWOC, WI
Representative Paul Tittl Named Chair of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Committee

25th Assembly District Representative Paul Tittl was named Chair of the State Assembly Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse yesterday by Speaker Robin Vos. This marks the 5th consecutive legislative session that the Manitowoc Republican will chair this committee, created to build on the work of Speaker Vos’ Task Force on Mental Health.
MANITOWOC, WI
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– Commuters in Green Bay are going to see fewer public transit buses on the roads. Click here. – Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Click here to learn more about the project. – The community of Mishicot...
MANITOWOC, WI
Woman Stabbed in Oshkosh, Police Investigating

Police in Oshkosh are looking into a stabbing incident from over the weekend. Officers were called to a business in the 800 block of Oregon Street just before 2:00 Saturday morning on a weapons call. When they arrived, officers found a woman had been stabbed during an altercation between several...
OSHKOSH, WI
Green Bay Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Sentenced

The man who was convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of a 70-year-old man has been sentenced. 24-year-old Wesley Brice will spend the next 79 and a half years in prison for the attack on March 15th, 2021. It all started when Brice walked into Rockabilly’s Saloon on South Broadway....
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Woman Spits At, Curses Out Manitowoc Police While Being Detained

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly spit at and cursed out law enforcement while being detained. Officers were dispatched to the trailer park on Waldo Boulevard just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a disturbance. The 40-year-old woman involved admitted to drinking, but was not...
MANITOWOC, WI

