WIBW
Salute: Meet Topeka’s Hope Dealer, Rachel Holthaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crumbl Cookies opened it’s doors in May earlier this year. Part of the Cumble brand is Crumble Cares. How can Crumble be generous with it’s famous cookies?. “I met our neighbor here at Buckle and she said you need to contact Rachel,” said Chante...
WIBW
New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thinking of warmer weather, a new splash pad for the Montera neighborhood and a renovated pool for the Oakland community were both approved by the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved a request for a...
WIBW
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
WIBW
TCALC-Stormont Vail partnership turns up more nurses for region
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will soon be more healthcare workers in Topeka, thanks to a unique new partnership. Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse Assistant course, receiving their certificates Friday. Stormont Vail and teamed up to offer the program with several...
WIBW
Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.
WIBW
Montana man accused attempting to run man down on I-35 in Lyon Co.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Montana man has been accused of attempting to run a man down on I-35 in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that a man from Montana has been accused of attempting to run over another person with his SUV in Lyon Co. during the week of Dec. 12.
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
WIBW
Cody the kitten is ready for Christmas for the Animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animals at Helping Hands Humane Society are getting a holiday treat. Cody, a five-month old kitten, joined Emi Griess from the shelter to talk about Christmas for the Animals. Saturday morning, Dec. 17, shelter staff and special guests (including 13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller) will serve a warm meal the shelter animals and present them a new toy. Emi plans to live-stream some of the fun on the Helping Hands Facebook page. It’s expected to start 11 a.m. or shortly after for anyone who’d like to watch!
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
WIBW
$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping
TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
WIBW
Washburn LB named AP All-American
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Linebacker Grant Bruner racked up another All-America award. Bruner earned Associated Press D-II first-team after being named an All-American earlier this week. Bruner becomes the first Ichabod to be an AP All-American when his teammate JJ Letcher Jr. earned that honor in 2021. Bruner earned...
WIBW
Washburn splits doubleheader with Missouri Western State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men snapped its three game skid with a big win over Missouri Western State Saturday night, 76-51. Tyler Nelson paced the Ichabods with 19 which was a game-high while Hayden grad Levi Braun dropped 17 and Michael Keegan added 14. Brady Christiansen almost recorded a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society gives furry friends holiday treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) helped give pets awaiting adoption a holiday treat, gifting them with food different than what they’re used to as well as a new toy. 13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller joined in on the...
WIBW
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
WIBW
KU back into AP top 5 after Indiana rout; K-State receives votes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks moved into the top five in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the first time in four weeks. KU defeated then-No. 14 Indiana 84-62 Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse, moving the Jayhawks up to No. 4, four spots better than last week. They had curiously dropped from No. 6 to No. 8 after defeating Missouri 95-67 in Columbia, Mo.
WIBW
AAA projects nearly 1.2 million Kansans to hit the road for the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as the Christmas holiday weekend approaches. Topeka’s unleaded gas prices on Monday morning ranged from $2.42 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com. That’s good news for the estimated 1.2 million Kansans who are projected to hit the road in the coming...
WIBW
Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki signs extension
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has signed an extension to remain with the program through 2027 according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Kotelnicki has been with head coach Lance Leipold since 2013, when the two were at Wisconsin-Whitewater, and then at Buffalo before coming...
