The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?Jake WellsAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Why can’t Cuyahoga County do a better job reducing jail stays? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The average person arrested and booked on charges in Cuyahoga County can expect to spend about a month in jail. We’re talking about why Cuyahoga has one of the longest average stays in the state, even amid wide disparities in reporting, on Today in Ohio. Listen...
What the Ohio measles outbreak tells us about childhood vaccines: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
Brush High School adds six members to its Wall of Achievement
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The Charles F. Brush High School Alumni Association has inducted six new members to its Wall of Achievement, which honors those who have passed through Brush’s halls and have gone on to make significant accomplishments. Honorees this year include Lary Bloom (Class of 1961); Joe Hennes...
Sophia makes strides at ‘run club’: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sophia is out of breath by the time she reaches the end of Almira Elementary School’s main first floor hallway. Putting her hands on her knees, she takes a moment to compose herself before standing upright. I’m on my way to an after-school program, and I’m...
Gnomes are on the Roam in Medina County park
MEDINA, Ohio -- Getting tired of all the indoor activities during the holidays? Had enough of chestnuts roasting by the open fire and yuletide carols sung beside the piano?. Bundle up, put on your boots and head for the Oenslager Nature Center, 6100 Ridge Road in Sharon Township to search for Gnomes on the Roam.
Fairview High School class completes foster care stocking stuffer project
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- This holiday season, there are roughly 60 kids in foster care who will find a stocking awaiting them on Christmas morning. The benevolent project is the work of Fairview High School’s newly created Civics in Action class, which included 19 students spending the fall collecting items for foster care students.
The Cleveland Brewery is moving, but staying in its East Side neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Brewery is in the process of moving, but it is staying true to its neighborhood roots. When John Fuduric opened the brewery in 2015, he envisioned a cozy place at 777 E. 185th St. He wanted to brew beer and be a staple in the community, partnering with area business and having his beer served at local spots.
TropiCLE Plants brings the sunshine, warmth inside: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Take a break from the cold and snow and stop by TropiCLE Plants where it’s always 72 (degrees) and sunny inside. The new shop opened last week at 33117 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville (Mills Creek Plaza) and offers an assortment of small and large house plants, as well as other plant services.
Deadline extended for Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces 2023 survey
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com will recognize Northeast Ohio’s best employers in its 14th annual Top Workplaces contest, and there’s still time to sign up. The deadline for The Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces survey has been extended. Nominations will now be accepted until Jan....
Tracking average length of stay in jail inconsistent, but most numbers show Cuyahoga County inmates stay longer than peers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The average person arrested and booked on charges in Cuyahoga County can expect to spend about a month in jail – one of the longest average stays in the state, even amid wide disparities in reporting, a cleveland.com and Plain Dealer analysis found. The average...
Cuyahoga County settles lawsuit with man who was shot with a beanbag round in the head during downtown Cleveland protest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $10,000 to a man who was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement during 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cuyahoga County Council on Friday approved the settlement with Conor O’Boyle as...
Glenville’s Ted Ginn Sr. is the 2022 cleveland.com football Coach of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ted Ginn Sr.’s first state championship didn’t leave him content. “The work is just beginning,” Ginn said after Glenville beat Cincinnati Wyoming, 26-6, for the OHSAA Division IV state football title. “I have 20 seniors that I have to be concerned with and their life. Football is just a game, but their lives mean everything.”
Lakewood’s Young Filmmakers Academy moving its Hollywood magic to Detroit Avenue
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to hit Hollywood movies, the sequel is inevitable. That’s sort of the case for Lakewood’s Young Filmmakers Academy, which is moving to the back half of the Pierson Medical and Professional Building at 13535 Detroit Ave. “We’ve been planning to move for...
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling is the cleveland.com Offensive Player of the Year: 2022 all-area football
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It didn’t take long for Archbishop Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell to start lobbying for Lamar Sperling to win Mr. Football. Sperling rushed for nearly 3,000 yards as a junior and had already posted big numbers midway through this year’s regular season when Tyrrell said, “To me, he’s Mr. Football.”
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Rocking the RV Life: Looking back on best, worst places the Kinzbachs stayed on their travels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach look back at the best and worst places they stayed this year on their RV travels. The couple bedded down at 91 RV camping sites, including state parks, Harvest Hosts, Cracker Barrels, store parking lots and even a condo parking lot. In...
Cuyahoga prosecutor’s handling of Conviction Integrity Unit undermines its goal of integrity: Timothy Young and Mark Godsey
The resignation of the external members of the Cuyahoga County Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and Prosecutor O’Malley’s response underscore real problems identified by the resigning members. Mr. O’Malley’s response suggests that he perceives the CIU as a gift, and those who have been wrongly convicted should be grateful...
Middleburg Heights police, fire, service workers get 3-year contracts
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights City Council at its Dec. 13 regular meeting authorized Mayor Matt Castelli to enter into new three-year contracts with the police, fire and public service worker unions. Council unanimously approved ordinances to execute agreements with the Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council, Inc.,...
