Brecksville, OH

Gnomes are on the Roam in Medina County park

MEDINA, Ohio -- Getting tired of all the indoor activities during the holidays? Had enough of chestnuts roasting by the open fire and yuletide carols sung beside the piano?. Bundle up, put on your boots and head for the Oenslager Nature Center, 6100 Ridge Road in Sharon Township to search for Gnomes on the Roam.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cuyahoga prosecutor’s handling of Conviction Integrity Unit undermines its goal of integrity: Timothy Young and Mark Godsey

The resignation of the external members of the Cuyahoga County Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and Prosecutor O’Malley’s response underscore real problems identified by the resigning members. Mr. O’Malley’s response suggests that he perceives the CIU as a gift, and those who have been wrongly convicted should be grateful...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland, OH
