Pensacola, FL

Blue Angels announce their 2023 show schedule, set for July 8, Nov. 3-4 Pensacola shows

By Brett Greenberg, Summer Poole
 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are getting ready to take flight in the new year. The U.S. Navy released their schedule for 2023 .

The Blue Angels will perform on July 8 in Pensacola for the Pensacola Beach Air Show. The NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show is set for Nov. 3-4.

2023 Schedule

Date Location
March 11 NAF El Centro, Calif
March 18 – 19 NAS Point Mugu, Calif.
March 25 – 26 Barksdale AFB, Calif.
April 1 – 2 Lakeland, Fla.
April 15 – 16 NAS Key West, Fla.
April 22 – 23 MCAS Beaufort, S.C.
April 29 – 30 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
May 6 – 7 Corpus Christi, Texas
May 13 – 14 Scott AFB, Ill.
May 20 – 21 Seymore Johnson AFB, N.C.
May 24 USNA, Annapolis, MD
May 26 USNA, Annapolis, MD (Fly Over)
May 27 – 28 Long Pond, PA
June 10 – 11 Smyrna, TN
June 17 – 18 Columbus, OH
July 1 – 2 Oklahoma City, OK
July 8 Pensacola Beach, FL
July 15 – 16 Duluth, MN
July 22 – 23 Milwaukee, WI
August 5 – 6 Seattle, WA
August 12 – 13 Billings, MT
August 19 – 20 New Century, KS
August 26 – 27 Lincoln, NE
September 2 – 4 Toronto, ON, Canada
September 16 – 17 NAS Oceana, VA
September 23 – 24 MCAS Miramar, CA
September 30 McMinnville, OR
October 1 McMinnville, OR
October 7 – 8 San Francisco, CA
October 14 – 15 Grand Junction, CO
October 21 – 22 Jacksonville Beach, FL
October 28 – 29 Greenfield, IN
November 3 – 4 NAS Pensacola, FL

