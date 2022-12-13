Blue Angels announce their 2023 show schedule, set for July 8, Nov. 3-4 Pensacola shows
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are getting ready to take flight in the new year. The U.S. Navy released their schedule for 2023 .
The Blue Angels will perform on July 8 in Pensacola for the Pensacola Beach Air Show. The NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show is set for Nov. 3-4.
2023 Schedule
|Date
|Location
|March 11
|NAF El Centro, Calif
|March 18 – 19
|NAS Point Mugu, Calif.
|March 25 – 26
|Barksdale AFB, Calif.
|April 1 – 2
|Lakeland, Fla.
|April 15 – 16
|NAS Key West, Fla.
|April 22 – 23
|MCAS Beaufort, S.C.
|April 29 – 30
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|May 6 – 7
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|May 13 – 14
|Scott AFB, Ill.
|May 20 – 21
|Seymore Johnson AFB, N.C.
|May 24
|USNA, Annapolis, MD
|May 26
|USNA, Annapolis, MD (Fly Over)
|May 27 – 28
|Long Pond, PA
|June 10 – 11
|Smyrna, TN
|June 17 – 18
|Columbus, OH
|July 1 – 2
|Oklahoma City, OK
|July 8
|Pensacola Beach, FL
|July 15 – 16
|Duluth, MN
|July 22 – 23
|Milwaukee, WI
|August 5 – 6
|Seattle, WA
|August 12 – 13
|Billings, MT
|August 19 – 20
|New Century, KS
|August 26 – 27
|Lincoln, NE
|September 2 – 4
|Toronto, ON, Canada
|September 16 – 17
|NAS Oceana, VA
|September 23 – 24
|MCAS Miramar, CA
|September 30
|McMinnville, OR
|October 1
|McMinnville, OR
|October 7 – 8
|San Francisco, CA
|October 14 – 15
|Grand Junction, CO
|October 21 – 22
|Jacksonville Beach, FL
|October 28 – 29
|Greenfield, IN
|November 3 – 4
|NAS Pensacola, FL
