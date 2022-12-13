Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mprnews.org
Brighter but cool Sunday: next batch of snow moves in on Monday
Early Sunday morning temps are in the teens below zero in parts of far northwestern Minnesota, and there is enough wind to drop wind chill temps into the -25 to -35 range in some spots. A wind chill advisory runs until noon today in eastern North Dakota and in several...
KFYR-TV
Behind the scenes: North Dakota Outdoors calendar
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Outdoors calendar is always popular with outdoors men and women at this time of year. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has produced and printed an outdoor calendar for nearly 40 years. “What’s attractive about it is quality of photos, top notch...
kotatv.com
South Dakota I-90 opened again after blizzard
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
Beware of deer on North Dakota roads
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.This […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Dangerously cold temps expected this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Watches are in effect for much of the area for tonight through Friday as cold air settles in. Feels-like temperatures will fall into the -30s and even -40s for much of this upcoming week. If you haven’t prepared a winter safety kit, now is a good time to do so, especially with traveling increasing around the holiday season.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
KFYR-TV
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
Avast! North Dakota ranks high in Porch Piracy rates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With online shipping at an all-time high, many of us may be concerned about the existence of ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them. Across the nation, 49 million Americans have had at least one […]
KFYR-TV
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
valleynewslive.com
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
Twas The Week Before Xmas In ND And An Albert Clipper Is Stirring
'Twas the week before Christmas in North Dakota, and yet another winter system has us in the bullseye this week. Depending on when you are traveling for the holidays an Alberta Clipper could really mess with your plans. The potential snow event will arrive this Wednesday and only drop an...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More delays, closures across North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
KELOLAND TV
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
Study says North Dakota’s Christmas Spirit went up in 2022- way up
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Following a previous study stating that North Dakota’s Christmas spirit was low during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic, more recent findings have revealed that not only has out Christmas spirit seemed to return to a high standing, but that we’re even more festive than ever. A study of Google search results […]
KEVN
Drivers Still Stranded in South Dakota
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
Comments / 0