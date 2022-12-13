Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
2 people dead following a shooting early Monday, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead, and another is injured, following a shooting in Des Moines Monday, police say. According to a press release, first responders were called to the neighborhood of 2600 block of 53rd Street for a shooting call, just before 3 a.m. When they...
2 dead, 1 injured in Des Moines shooting early Monday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park. Police were called to the 2600 block of 53rd Street around 2:50 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting came […]
KCCI.com
'The pain never goes away': Des Moines family mourns man's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyrone Hutchins mother, Fredia Lindsey says the loss of her son still doesn't feel real. "I still can't feel. I'm numb," Lindsey said. Hutchins lost his life on Dec. 10 after a shooting outside of Rico's near 23rd Street and University. "It's not easy to...
West Des Moines Police Officer hit by car, injured on I-35
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An officer with the West Des Moines Police was injured after his patrol car was rear-ended, causing his patrol car to hit him Friday night. At around 5:50 p.m., West Des Moines police were dispatched to call about a vehicle in the ditch with two occupants needing assistance. Police said […]
West Des Moines police: Officer, 2 drivers injured in Friday evening crash
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer and at least two drivers were injured after a car rammed into the officer's parked car Friday evening, according to police. At approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch on I-35 northbound. An...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man charged with assault in domestic dispute
A Waukee man was arrested on an assault charge last weekend after a domestic dispute with his wife. Matthew David Danger, 50, of 960 N.E. Fox Valley Court, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 11 a.m. Dec. 10 in the...
KCCI.com
Racist graffiti spray painted all over Des Moines park
DES MOINES, Iowa — Racist and vulgar graffiti is spray painted all over a Des Moines park. The picnic tables at Woodlawn Park are now covered with gay and racial slurs and words of antisemitism. Nic Vitiritto first noticed the vandalism Sunday morning while walking his dog. "If they're...
KCCI.com
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher's associate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School special education associate. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
KCCI.com
Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
cbs2iowa.com
Doug Jensen, Iowa man convicted in Jan. 6th riots, sentenced to prison
Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man convicted in the January 6th Capitol riots, has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. The federal judge slammed Jensen for his "lack of remorse and for emboldening attack on Officer Eugene Goodman" on the day of the riots.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
We Are Iowa
Iowa man who joined mom at Capitol riot guilty on 12 counts
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge in Washington has found an Iowa man guilty of 12 charges including assaulting and resisting officers after he and his mother joined in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Thursday afternoon that Salvador Sandoval of...
We Are Iowa
Prosecutors: Adair police chief unlawfully obtained machine guns
ADAIR, Iowa — A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 46, and Robert Williams, 46, were both charged with making false statements to the ATF about whether the police department wanted to buy the machine guns. Adair, a town of fewer than 800 people, is located 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) west of Des Moines.
Police searching for material witness in connection to Des Moines' 18th homicide of the year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after her body was found in a home on Glenwood Drive Monday morning. Police say they went to a home at the 1600 block of Glenwood Drive for a welfare check for two people around 10:30 a.m. December 12 after someone called the station.
Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
A medium has agreed not to promote her services as "healing" or "treatment" after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.
KCCI.com
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
KCCI.com
Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0