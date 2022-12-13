ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

2 dead, 1 injured in Des Moines shooting early Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park. Police were called to the 2600 block of 53rd Street around 2:50 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting came […]
West Des Moines Police Officer hit by car, injured on I-35

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An officer with the West Des Moines Police was injured after his patrol car was rear-ended, causing his patrol car to hit him Friday night. At around 5:50 p.m., West Des Moines police were dispatched to call about a vehicle in the ditch with two occupants needing assistance. Police said […]
Waukee man charged with assault in domestic dispute

A Waukee man was arrested on an assault charge last weekend after a domestic dispute with his wife. Matthew David Danger, 50, of 960 N.E. Fox Valley Court, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 11 a.m. Dec. 10 in the...
Racist graffiti spray painted all over Des Moines park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Racist and vulgar graffiti is spray painted all over a Des Moines park. The picnic tables at Woodlawn Park are now covered with gay and racial slurs and words of antisemitism. Nic Vitiritto first noticed the vandalism Sunday morning while walking his dog. "If they're...
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
Doug Jensen, Iowa man convicted in Jan. 6th riots, sentenced to prison

Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man convicted in the January 6th Capitol riots, has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. The federal judge slammed Jensen for his "lack of remorse and for emboldening attack on Officer Eugene Goodman" on the day of the riots.
Iowa man who joined mom at Capitol riot guilty on 12 counts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge in Washington has found an Iowa man guilty of 12 charges including assaulting and resisting officers after he and his mother joined in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Thursday afternoon that Salvador Sandoval of...
Prosecutors: Adair police chief unlawfully obtained machine guns

ADAIR, Iowa — A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 46, and Robert Williams, 46, were both charged with making false statements to the ATF about whether the police department wanted to buy the machine guns. Adair, a town of fewer than 800 people, is located 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) west of Des Moines.
Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
