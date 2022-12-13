Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
Related
Two five-year tax exemptions granted in West New York
West New York is considering awarding two financial agreements to a redeveloper to support the construction of residential units in town. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners adopted two ordinances that each grant a five-year tax exemption at the December meeting after the items were introduced in November. The first ordinance grants the exemption to 6108 Fillmore, LLC for the property at 6108 Fillmore Place.
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
North Bergen considers zoning change to prohibit vape shops and massage parlors
North Bergen is contemplating a move to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to prohibit various smoke and vapor substance uses and massage parlors. The move would also update certain definitions. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced the ordinance at its December 7 meeting. The ordinance will...
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126
These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.
roi-nj.com
PNC Bank relocates corporate office to amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center
Theta Holding Co. and JLL on Thursday said they closed two office leasing transactions totaling 32,015 square feet at the amenity-rich Overlook Corporate Center in Little Falls. PNC Bank signed an 11-year lease for 26,117 square feet of office space across the entire 10th floor of the property, in a...
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council passes special resolution to investigate rent control enforcement after many protests
The Jersey City Council heard more protests from Portside Towers residents over steep rent increases and passed a special resolution to have a closed session hearing on the matter. “Without that filing, there is no exemption from rent control … I cannot afford the living costs. I fear for my...
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
NJ Transit gets $34M to make 5 train stations more accessible. Here’s what that buys.
Accessibility for rail passengers who have mobility issues will get easier at five NJ Transit rail stations after the agency was awarded a $34 million grant under a new federal program. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, both D-NJ, made the announcement Tuesday of the grants from the Federal...
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
‘Friends’ concerned with JCRA control over Loew’s Jersey, but city says landmark theater won’t be sold
A group that spent decades restoring and revitalizating the historic Loew’s Jersey theater is worried that the transfer of the landmark venue to the city redevelopment agency will be the first step in selling the property. But city officials say the transfer to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA)...
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0