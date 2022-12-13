ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Two five-year tax exemptions granted in West New York

West New York is considering awarding two financial agreements to a redeveloper to support the construction of residential units in town. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners adopted two ordinances that each grant a five-year tax exemption at the December meeting after the items were introduced in November. The first ordinance grants the exemption to 6108 Fillmore, LLC for the property at 6108 Fillmore Place.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
