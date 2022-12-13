ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Central sophomores help Bulldogs surge to hot start

Springfield Central boys’ basketball hasn’t had a winning season for 13 years. Eight games into this season, the Bulldogs are a one loss team with a core group of young talent determined to change the program’s narrative. It’s a new year but a familiar Bulldog basketball team....
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy