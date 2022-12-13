ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville resident’s newest YA novel is an allegorical journey through grief

Mythical creatures called Woolems inhabit a fantasy world in Matt Pelicano’s latest novel for young adults, “The Woolems of Averlune.”. Described as an allegorical journey through the five stages of grief, the book’s main character, Annelyse Bellamy, has recently lost her mother when she comes across a mysterious young man who gives her a poem that he’s written about her mom.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

City Juice: A Georgian Christmas

“In the Republic of Georgia, a lot of the Christmas celebrations happen after Christmas day. Forty days before Christmas day, many Georgians take to a vegan diet for those 40 days as a way to abstain from celebrating. Then on Christmas Day, the feasting begins. Those big celebrations may last hours and include a dozen or so courses with local wines and in Georgia, those celebrations are referred to as Keipi.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy