“In the Republic of Georgia, a lot of the Christmas celebrations happen after Christmas day. Forty days before Christmas day, many Georgians take to a vegan diet for those 40 days as a way to abstain from celebrating. Then on Christmas Day, the feasting begins. Those big celebrations may last hours and include a dozen or so courses with local wines and in Georgia, those celebrations are referred to as Keipi.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO