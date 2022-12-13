ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Stunning Selfie from 'Magical Toronto'

By Nicole Wert
 5 days ago
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard is enjoying her time in Toronto!

The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie inside her Toronto hotel room where she is keeping warm from the snow.

The snap showcased Howard as she lightly smiled for the camera, donning a navy blue blouse with her red locks in light waves as skyscrapers took up the background of the photo.

The next few photos in the carousel capture the snowfall from outside the actress' hotel window with snow atop trees and the rooftops of tall buildings.

"Views from beautiful, magical Toronto — it’s beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season ❤️," Howard wrote in the caption.

"I love Toronto. It gets snowy really quickly there," actress Octavia Spencer wrote.

"Toronto JUST got a little brighter ✨….💛" one fan wrote, in regards to Howard being in the Canadian city.

"That is amazing that you are in Toronto hope you have a great time," another fan commented.

It was announced yesterday, Mon. Dec. 12, that a new pilot based on the Witch Mountain film franchise received the green light to start filming from Disney+, and will feature Howard as the lead role for the cast.

The pilot will follow “two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.”

BDH took to her Instagram yesterday to share the exciting news, writing, "This cast. This crew. These creatives. *Chef’s Kiss.* I am so stoked to be a part of this series."

Other cast members who will star as series regulars include, The Watcher's, Isabell Gravitt, Streamline's Levi Miller, WeCrashed star, Bianca "b" Norwood, and Straight Man's Jackson Kelly.

A release date for Witch Mountain has yet to be revealed.

