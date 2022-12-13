Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (foot) back in for Titans in Week 15
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to Sunday's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was carted to the locker room in the first quarter due to a foot injury. After missing a couple series, he has returned to action. Malik Willis will resume backup duties. Tannehill...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones missed time in practice this week with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday. If he is active, our models project him to see 4.4 targets against the Bengals.
numberfire.com
D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
numberfire.com
Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at Packers
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a surprise victory in Baker Mayfield's debut. Can they notch another and end the Green Bay Packers' slim playoff hopes? numberFire's Tom Vecchio joins Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his read on the traditional markets, which player props stand out on both sides, and his favorite touchdown bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
Jeff Wilson (hip) inactive for Miami's Week 15 matchup against Bills
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson (hip) will not play in Week 15's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson will watch from the sidelines after he was ruled out with a hip injury. Expect Raheem Mostert to play a lead role against a Buffalo defense allowing 18.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Justin Fields (illness) not listed on Chicago's Week 15 injury report
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (illness) is available for Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields will play on Sunday after he was able to log consecutive full practices with an illness. In a matchup versus an Eagles' unit allowing 13.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Fields to score 16.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (concussion) questionable for Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers was limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday, and was limited again on Friday this week. He will carry the questionable tag into Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. DeVante Parker (concussion) has been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky could have 'short leash' in Week 15 start
The NFL's Ian Rapoport reports that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could have a "short leash" in his Week 15 start against the Carolina Panthers. Trubisky was officially named the Steelers' starter earlier this week after rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) was officially ruled out, but it sounds like the Steelers may pivot to veteran Mason Rudolph quickly if things go off the rails for Trubisky. Neither quarterback provides much fantasy value this week, and the Steelers' pass-catchers will remain limited fantasy options themselves.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (knee) remains out on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) will not play in Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Russell will not be active for his second straight game with a knee ailment. Expect Austin Rivers to log more minutes versus a Thunder team allowing 47.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
numberfire.com
Jock Landale (concussion) out for Suns Monday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Landale is in the NBA's concusison protocol. As a result, the team has listed him out for Monday's contest. In 27 games this season, Landale is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) available for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic is dealing with a right knee contusion. However, it's not all that serious, which is why he entered the day with a probable tag. Now, just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff, he has officially been cleared to take the floor to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (quad) probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (quad) is probable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors. Green is expected to return after he sat one game with a quad contusion. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 33.6 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 9.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 15: Saturday Slate
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
NFL Daily Fantasy Football Ceiling and Floor Projections: Week 15
Fantasy football is a volatile game. Sometimes, a shoelace tackle is the difference between a 10-yard catch and a 70-yard touchdown, and sometimes goal-line carries go to backup players. It happens. A lot. And, don't get me wrong -- median projections are quite valuable and capture the most likely scenario....
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) upgraded to probable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered probale to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon was originally listed questionable due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Now, he has been upgraded to probable. Our models project Dedmon for 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) ruled out for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will not play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem will not be active after he was ruled out with an Achilles ailment. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time off the bench on Saturday. Dedmon's projection includes 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin's status is currently in limbo after Miami's guard suffered a recent ankle sprain. Expect Max Strus to see more playing time if Martin is ruled out. Martin's current projection includes 11.5...
