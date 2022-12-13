The NFL's Ian Rapoport reports that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could have a "short leash" in his Week 15 start against the Carolina Panthers. Trubisky was officially named the Steelers' starter earlier this week after rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) was officially ruled out, but it sounds like the Steelers may pivot to veteran Mason Rudolph quickly if things go off the rails for Trubisky. Neither quarterback provides much fantasy value this week, and the Steelers' pass-catchers will remain limited fantasy options themselves.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO