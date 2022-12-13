CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men who went missing last week on a sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida have been found safe, the United States Coast Guard said Tuesday night."Is this really happening?" Nina DiTomasso said. "Are we dreaming?"It was a call both Natalie and Nina DiTomasso will never forget.The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found about 214 miles east of Delaware by the tanker vessel Silver Muna just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.According to the Coast Guard, the 30-foot Atrevida II sailboat they were in ran out of fuel and...

