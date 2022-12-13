Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Related
Woman's body found floating off coast wrapped in trash bag
The U.S. Coast Guard reported the finding of a woman’s body wrapped in a trash bag off the Florida coast last month. The body was discovered 13 miles from Egmont Key at around 12:40 P.M. at the opening of the Tampa Bay.
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy ship
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a cylinder-shaped object the size of a Navy ship low-flying overhead at about 2:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
WESH
How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
Missing New Jersey boaters en route to Florida found safe
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men who went missing last week on a sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida have been found safe, the United States Coast Guard said Tuesday night."Is this really happening?" Nina DiTomasso said. "Are we dreaming?"It was a call both Natalie and Nina DiTomasso will never forget.The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found about 214 miles east of Delaware by the tanker vessel Silver Muna just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.According to the Coast Guard, the 30-foot Atrevida II sailboat they were in ran out of fuel and...
cw34.com
Man arrested after attempting to scam another during yacht sale
PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in hot water with authorities after trying to scam another man out of his yacht. The arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows that 67-year-old Paul Magnum agreed to buy a 56-foot yacht, know as "Ocean Nomad," from Geoffrey Williamson. The agreement was for $700,000.
wogx.com
Near-freezing temperatures expected overnight in Florida, the coldest of the season so far
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Many Central Florida residents can expect a sunny, but cool day Sunday thanks to a breezy north wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south. The overnight low temperatures, however, will be the coldest of the season so far,...
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
“It’s Unimaginable”: Mother of Five Found Dead after Fire Pit Accident
A mother of five was found dead last after a fire pit accident that occurred in the backyard of her Florida home. The incident also resulted in severe injuries to her 11-year-old son. The incident left the Floridian neighborhood rattled, with the community coming together to support the deceased’s family.
Pahokee shelter renamed 'Melissa's Place' in honor of commissioner
PAHOKEE ― As a Palm Beach County commissioner, Melissa McKinlay was the force behind pushing the county to renovate a foreclosed, mold-infested senior living facility to turn it into an emergency COVID-19 center. In the two years since it opened, the space has become a shelter for the area's homeless. Now, along with...
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
WINKNEWS.com
100-year-old Florida lawyer may be oldest practicing attorney in the state
MIAMI (CBS Miami) At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio became a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes became more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal-scarred Warren Harding was president. In 1922, Jay Simons was born and would later embark on a legal career spanning decades and continuing into 2022.
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
WESH
Florida nurse switched fentanyl vials meant for patients for saline, DOJ says
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A former nurse in Florida has been accused of tampering with fentanyl vials meant for surgery, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials said Catherine Shannon Dunton, 54, allegedly switched vials of liquid fentanyl citrate for saline while working as a registered nurse at an outpatient surgery center in Martin County.
veronews.com
What will Santa bring? For Vero Beach Regional Airport, a U.S. Customs facility
Corporate Air is close to breaking ground on a $20 million expansion at Vero Beach Regional Airport that will include a U.S. Customs facility – complete with interrogation rooms and holding cells – and six 20,000-square-foot hangers for private jets. Corporate Air is a fixed base operator, or...
cw34.com
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
Comments / 1