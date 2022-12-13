Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Baker appointed assistant city manager for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin, has appointed Lindsey Baker as the assistant city manager, effective Jan. 3. Baker will assume full oversight of the communications division, parks and recreation department and human resources. She originally joined the City as the assistant to the city manager and public information officer in June 2021. She will continue to serve as the PIO.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada district attorneys oppose commuting death sentences
An emergency petition to prevent the Board of Pardons from considering commuting the sentences of 57 death row inmates to life without parole has been field in Carson City District Court. The petition filed by Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks at 4:10 p.m. Friday is an effort to head...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline casino worker allegedly slashed by drunken man
STATELINE, Nev. — A casino worker was allegedly slashed by a drunken man early Monday morning in Stateline. Sacramento resident Carlos Isaias Marroquin, 44, reportedly slashed the worker three times with a knife before the worker was able to escape. According to the sheriff’s report, two casino workers were...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Western Placer agency approves expansion project plans
The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) board of directors has voted to certify the final environmental impact report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Directors have also voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts that allow for expansion of WPWMA operations across its existing properties, including facilitating a local circular economy.
2news.com
Lawsuit Alleges Investigator Tracked Reno Mayor Schieve's Personal Car
A lawsuit filed by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve alleges a private investigator put a GPS tracking device on her private car. According to the lawsuit, the device was discovered by chance by a mechanic and was used to track her movements on a minute-by-minute basis. The suit alleges the investigator,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City: Property owners must clear sidewalks
Carson City officials are reminding all residents and business owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalk next to their property. “In Carson City, the property owner is responsible for snow removal on the sidewalk adjacent to their property,” states a press release. “With the recent storms and continued cold temperatures, many of the city’s sidewalks are a combination of snow and ice, creating treacherous conditions for pedestrians. Whereas in past storms warmer temperatures would melt the snow and ice, that has not been the case with the most recent storm and shoveling is going to be needed.”
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
With food available, many bears at Tahoe forgo hibernation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fresh snowfall blankets the Tahoe Basin which is to be expected in the winter months, but what many people don’t expect is to see a black bear rumbling around, but it’s become more common. Wisdom on how to coexist with bears is...
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada nonprofits see influx of migrants seeking asylum, don’t have enough resources
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than a week, a law that allowed authorities to swiftly expel migrants at the border, based on COVID-related public health restrictions, is set to end. With that, more asylum seekers could be arriving in different parts of the nation including the Silver State. “The...
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint requesting restitution, among other actions. The post Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tensions rise at final IVGID meeting of year
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees met Wednesday, Dec. 14, for the last time in 2022 before newly-elected David Noble and Ray Tulloch take their places as board members. While there was progress made throughout the meeting, there was some tense discussions...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
Reno entrepreneur’s passion is helping customers use less plastic
A spell of inspiration six years ago turned into reality when Melinda Brown followed her passion for sustainability and opened Replenish, her own “refillery” shop in Reno, in 2021. The post Reno entrepreneur’s passion is helping customers use less plastic appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
