ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Second Child With Austen Rydell

By Lizzy Buczak
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Drads_0jhV3Xz900
Getty Images

Billie Lourd’s bundle of joy has finally arrived.

The American Horror Story actress gave birth to her second child with her husband Austen Rydell on Monday. Her father, Bryan Lourd, made the announcement during Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

“My daughter had a baby last night,” the CAA talent agent told the crowd, explaining that he ”left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6," per PageSix.

“So I’m a little tired, but happy,” the proud grandfather added, noting the “adrenaline is still flowing” after welcoming his latest grandchild.

The 30-year-old daughter of the late Carrie Fisher has not confirmed the birth on social media, nor has she released the infant's name or gender.

The Scream Queens alum has kept both of her pregnancies under wraps, initially revealing the pregnancy news at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise in September. She hit the red carpet while cradling her baby bump in a shiny sequined light pink dress with tulle sleeves.

She has since shared several photos from her pregnancy journey on social media, though she's kept mum on any personal details.

Rydell and Lourd—who wed in a gorgeous ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March 2022—are also parents to two-year-old son Kingston.

The actress also kept her pregnancy with her firstborn low-key, shocking fans when she welcomed him to the world with a photo of his tiny little feet on Instagram in 2020.

“Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙” she simply captioned the birth announcement.

The star later opened up about motherhood in November 2020, noting, “He is an angel. He’s the king. The most demanding, tiny boss a gal could ever have.”

Congrats to the Lourd-Rydell family!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tracey Folly

'She is the best gal': Man reunites with ex-wife after her father dies, brings his rebound ex-girlfriend to the funeral

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend left her husband for another man after twenty years of marriage. It was a scandal that shook the entire neighborhood. One day, her ex-husband stopped by our house to visit. He brought his new girlfriend with him, and she was very sweet.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Kathy Hilton Poses With Her Daughters for Festive Family Photo

Kathy Hilton got together with her daughters, Paris and Nicky, as they began counting the days until Christmas. Nicky, 39, took to Instagram to share a festive snap of her and her 41-year-old sister along with their mother as they attended The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's annual Christmas party.
Parade

Exclusive: Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service to Air on Britbox—Details!

Christmas is (almost) here and Kate Middleton is bringing good cheer...again!. The Princess of Wales' second annual Christmas carol service will air as part of a special program on Christmas Eve. While Together at Christmas: Royal Carols will be broadcast on ITV1, royal fans in the states will be able to watch the event as well. Parade.com can exclusively reveal that Together at Christmas: Royal Carols will be available on BritBox.
Parade

Jana Kramer and Her Son Duet 'Jingle Bells' in Adorable Car Singing Video

Jana Kramer is getting into the holiday spirit with the help of her 4-year-old son, Jace. The country songstress, 39, shared a sweet Instagram video this week featuring the mother-son duo singing a rendition of classic Christmas tune "Jingle Bells." "Bus stop songs with Jace," she captioned the wholesome clip,...
Parade

Zoe Saldaña Explains Why She Almost Quit Acting

Zoe Saldaña has starred in several blockbuster films, but an early role in her career almost made the actress call it quits before any of her hit films were even made. The Avatar star recently divulged to InStyle that she almost walked away from acting in 2003, after a small role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl left a sour taste in her mouth regarding Hollywood's practices altogether.
Parade

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas Coziness in Oversized White Fur Coat

Mariah Carey is a pro at staying fabulous, even in freezing temperatures. The unofficial Queen of Christmas hit the NYC streets looking cozy as ever on Dec. 16, as she was spotted out and about in the Big Apple donning an oversized white fur hooded coat. She rocked solid black pants underneath with knee-high black Christian Louboutin boots and black sunglasses, as her honey blonde loosely-curled hair fell underneath the hood, framing her face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Millie Bobby Brown Embraces 'Karma' in Sassy New Instagram Snaps

Millie Bobby Brown is letting her inner Swiftie show in her latest social media photos. The Stranger Things actress uploaded two snaps to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting with a glammed up photo, followed by a more casual shot of her cuddling in bed with her cat. She sent...
Parade

‘SNL’ Cast Member Exits Show After 11 Seasons

Saturday Night Live just lost another of its longtime cast members, making 2022 a year full of significant departures for the sketch show. Cecily Strong bid the show farewell after the Dec. 17 show hosted by Austin Butler, with Lizzo as the musical guest. Saturday Night Live shared a photo...
Parade

Chrissy Teigen Shares Jolly Photo From Holiday Party With Husband John Legend and Kids

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, are going all out with their Christmas celebrations this year. After sharing a bit of the family's outing to Santa’s North Pole Journey in Los Angeles, California, which resulted in a selfie with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Teigen's new social media post highlighted another of her family's recent holiday celebrations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Who Is Henry Cavill's Girlfriend In 2022? Inside the Former Superman's Relationship History

Henry Cavill is a full-blown heartthrob, and lately he's been a heartbreaker to some fans because he's head over heels for his longtime girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. The British actor, who parted from The Witcher and DCEU franchises, just announced his partnership with Viscuso on Warhammer 40,000. The pair first made their red carpet debut at the October 2022 premiere of Enola Holmes 2.
Parade

Khloé Kardashian Debuts Stunning Hair Transformation on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is bringing back the love for fringe hairstyles!. The Good American CEO, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 15, to show off her new hairstyle, and you could say it's giving groovy '60s vibes!. The carousel of snaps showed Kardashian as she posed for the camera...
Parade

‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Dead at 67

Shirley Eikhard, responsible for Bonnie Raitt's Grammy Award-winning “Something to Talk About,” among many other hit songs, has died at the age of 67. The singer-songwriter's publicist, Eric Alper, confirmed that she passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, of complications related to cancer, per NBC News.
Parade

Rihanna Shares First Look at Baby Boy in New TikTok

Rihanna is giving fans a peek at her baby boy for the first time!. The 34-year-old singer shared the first look of her little bundle of joy in a TikTok post on Saturday, Dec. 17—and the video has already gone viral with over 4.3 million views. Rihanna—who welcomed the...
Parade

Dino Danelli, The Rascals Drummer, Dead at 78

Dino Danelli, the longtime drummer for the '60s band The Rascals, has died. He was 78. The news was confirmed via Facebook on Thursday, Dec. 15, with Danelli's bandmate Gene Cornish announcing, "It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli." "He...
Parade

Parade

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy