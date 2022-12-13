Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Second Child With Austen Rydell

Getty Images

Billie Lourd’s bundle of joy has finally arrived.

The American Horror Story actress gave birth to her second child with her husband Austen Rydell on Monday. Her father, Bryan Lourd, made the announcement during Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

“My daughter had a baby last night,” the CAA talent agent told the crowd, explaining that he ”left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6," per PageSix.

“So I’m a little tired, but happy,” the proud grandfather added, noting the “adrenaline is still flowing” after welcoming his latest grandchild.

The 30-year-old daughter of the late Carrie Fisher has not confirmed the birth on social media, nor has she released the infant's name or gender.

The Scream Queens alum has kept both of her pregnancies under wraps, initially revealing the pregnancy news at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise in September. She hit the red carpet while cradling her baby bump in a shiny sequined light pink dress with tulle sleeves.

She has since shared several photos from her pregnancy journey on social media, though she's kept mum on any personal details.

Rydell and Lourd—who wed in a gorgeous ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March 2022—are also parents to two-year-old son Kingston.

The actress also kept her pregnancy with her firstborn low-key, shocking fans when she welcomed him to the world with a photo of his tiny little feet on Instagram in 2020.

“Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙” she simply captioned the birth announcement.

The star later opened up about motherhood in November 2020, noting, “He is an angel. He’s the king. The most demanding, tiny boss a gal could ever have.”

Congrats to the Lourd-Rydell family!