Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t expect Alex Pereira to stay champ for long: ‘I think Robert Whittaker beats him’

Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216
Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
T.J. Dillashaw: Conor McGregor 'not doing anything wrong' by pulling out of USADA testing pool
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not been tested in 2022. The way he looks bulked up right now has raised questions, but Dillashaw thinks McGregor made the right decision for his recovery.
Michael Chandler thinks Alexander Volkanovski 'might actually squeak out a decision' vs. Islam Makhachev
LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler believes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski still carries the strength from his rugby days. Volkanovski weighed more than 200 pounds when he played rugby but has excelled in his MMA career as a 145 pounder. He will move up in weight to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 headliner on Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
Mike Jackson claims Jake Shields spit on him, Shields says Jackson threw punch in UFC PI clash
Mike Jackson and Jake Shields agree their clash started on Twitter. They accuse each other of making things physical on Friday at the UFC Performance Institute. In separate phone interviews with MMA Fighting, Jackson said Shields spit on him twice before he was ambushed by the ex-UFC fighter and a teammate, leading to a brief grappling tussle caught on video. Shields said Jackson threw a punch at him after he challenged the UFC welterweight to a fight in the PI’s cage, starting the physical confrontation. Both accuse each other of lying about what really happened.
Jermell Charlo Shreds Crawford's Win Over Avanesyan: "He Ain't Trying To Fight Anybody"
Although they compete in two separate weight classes, that hasn't stopped both Jermell Charlo and Terence Crawford from fulminating in the public eye. Crawford, 35, has essentially placed a target on the back of the current undisputed titlist at 154 pounds and believes that at some point, the two will eventually square off in the center of the ring. While Charlo welcomes Crawford's challenge, the truculent star has noticed a pattern of sorts.
‘What a GOAT’: Fighters react to all-time classic World Cup final as Lionel Messi leads Argentina over France
All eyes were on the World Cup final on Sunday and the stars did not disappoint. Decorated MMA champions like Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman were in absolute awe at what they witnessed as Argentina’s legendary Lionel Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappé were at the peak of their powers for their countries in the final of the World Cup tournament in Qatar. Messi netted two goals and Mbappé scored a hat trick in a match that was rife with drama.
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson erupt in physical altercation at UFC PI over social media insults; both threaten legal action
Online bad blood has spilled over into real life for two UFC veterans. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing a physical altercation between him and four-fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Shields and Jackson have feuded over social media extensively on a variety of issues such as race, politics, and more.
Conor McGregor teases future move to middleweight: ‘I’d be a big fridge’
Conor McGregor has won UFC titles at featherweight and lightweight, and taken part in big fights at welterweight. Could we eventually see him try to conquer another division?. A recent series of tweets from “Notorious” appear to indicate as much, as he wrote Saturday that he is “100 percent” going to compete at 185 pounds in the future. It’s unclear what prompted McGregor to write the now-deleted tweets, but they were sent out during the UFC Vegas 66 middleweight main event between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.
