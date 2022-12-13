All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO