Former Oregon Ducks edge rusher Adrian Jackson Jr. commits to transfer to Nevada
The group of former Oregon players headed to Nevada continues to grow. Former Ducks edge rusher Adrian Jackson Jr., who left the program this summer and completed his degree at UO, announced his commitment to the Wolf Pack on Thursday. Jackson, who was entering his fifth-year redshirt-junior season, has two...
2news.com
City Of Reno Appoints Eric Edelstein As New Assistant City Manager
Prior to this position, Edelstein served as the President of the Greater Nevada Field and the Reno Aces since 2013. Eric Edelstein will begin employment with the City on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Thursday evening. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
Record-Courier
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
FOX Reno
Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein
RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo To Deliver State Of The State On January 23rd
In a statement, the governor-elect said he’s looking forward to the speech. Governor-elect Lombardo will deliver the 2023 State of the State address on Monday, January 23 in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City.
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Greg Golden
This week's Someone 2 Know opened his business Bizarre Guitar in Reno when he was just 22 years old. At that time, Greg Golden was a touring musician. Now, nearly 50 years later he is still a lead guitarist - performing and recording with his band. We caught up with...
2news.com
Public Can Meet Reno Police Chief Finalists Thursday
You can meet the two finalists for Reno's next police chief at a public event Thursday evening. The two finalists are Chief Christopher Crawforth (Sparks Police Department) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department). The two finalists were selected by three advisory committees, with representatives from City leadership, the...
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
KOLO TV Reno
What kind of winter will we have? Good question.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forecasting the weather is something meteorologists like Jeff Thompson work hard at every day, and, if we say so ourselves he does a great job. Predicting a whole season is something else again, but we keep asking the question. It is, after all, an important answer,...
Sierra Sun
Winners of Truckee snow plow naming competition announced
TRUCKEE, Calif. — In 2022, the Town of Truckee held their first Name Our Snowplows competition. The winning names of the competition are Blizzard of Oz, Chilly Chilly Bang Bang, Scoop Dogg, and Austin Plowers. They received 294 unique name submissions from Truckee students from TK all the way...
2news.com
Reno's NAMI Offers Mental Health Support During the Holidays
Staying merry and bright isn't always easy during the holidays. The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Nevada says it sees an increase in calls for mental health help this time of year. “We all build up these holidays to be a really big deal, and for other people, that’s...
Photos, videos show effects of massive winter storm in California’s Sierra Nevada
Images show the effects of a massive winter storm on Northern California's Sierra Nevada region.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
GV Wire
See Donner Pass Railroad Tracks Cleared After Massive Snowstorm
After last weekend’s storm buried Donner Pass in snow, Brandon Clement used a drone to capture the majestic sight of Union Pacific clearing the train tracks at Soda Springs, California. Clement is an Emmy award-winning independent photojournalist, aerial cinematographer, storm chaser, and documentarian. Follow him on Twitter: @bclemms. Watch:...
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose fully opens to skiers after snowstorm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it has now fully opened to skiers after last weekend’s storm. The storm created snow depths between 4.5 to 7 feet on the mountain, offering mid-winter conditions to visitors. “Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort...
2news.com
Miss Carson City Helps 5th Graders Write Holiday Letters for the Elderly
Fifth graders at Seeliger Elementary School got into the spirit of the holiday a little bit early with a special visit from Miss Carson City Brianna Cross who helped the students write holiday letters for the elderly in the Carson City community. The school visit on Monday, Dec. 12, incorporated...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe selects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe City Council has selected its next Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. Former Mayor Pro Tem Cristi Creegan became mayor and Council Member Cody Bass became Mayor Pro Tem in a 4-1 vote conducted by the City Council. Creegan was first...
Nevada Appeal
‘Unsilent Night’ set for Sunday in Carson City
The Brewery Arts Center and Michael Tedesco will host a city-wide unique take on the classical caroling holiday tradition called Unsilent Night — an international event created by Phil Kline. It’s been described as “A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes carried through city streets.”
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
