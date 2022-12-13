ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Stranger helps man shoveling by plowing driveway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. A man in Grand Rapids was shoveling his driveway Saturday when a stranger came along in a pickup truck and offered to plow for him.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police investigating infant's death in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating after an infant died from injuries in Portage, the Department of Public Safety announced. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna's Vineyard Apartments, where officers responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old boy.
Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
fox2detroit.com

Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

