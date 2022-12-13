Read full article on original website
GRPD: 14-year-old shot in the back on city's SE side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that has left a 14-year-old injured Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. near Kalamazoo Ave SE and Adams Street SE. Police say they are unaware of what led to the shooting, but...
Teen dies of injuries from Friday Kalamazoo shooting
The teenage victim of a Friday shooting in Kalamazoo has died, police said.
Stranger helps man shoveling by plowing driveway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. A man in Grand Rapids was shoveling his driveway Saturday when a stranger came along in a pickup truck and offered to plow for him.
Police: 14-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
One person has been injured after a shooting near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast.
Person arrested for stealing Ottawa Co. fire truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and stealing a fire vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday at 15146 16th Avenue in Marne, where deputies found a man damaging property and pulling fire alarms. When the fire...
Grand Rapids Police Department names new Deputy Chief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced a change in leadership beginning in the new year. Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg is set to retire on Jan. 9 after 27 years of service with the department. Deputy Chief Rifenberg joined GRPD in 1996 and has worked as...
Police investigating infant's death in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating after an infant died from injuries in Portage, the Department of Public Safety announced. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna's Vineyard Apartments, where officers responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old boy.
17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
Fire department vehicle stolen while on call in Marne
A fire department vehicle was stolen Saturday morning in Marne and driven to Grand Rapids.
Deputies: One dead in crash near Galesburg
A person died after a crash near Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Missing Portage woman’s mom: ‘I just want her to come home’
Nearly after a week after the disappearance of a Portage mother of eight, the missing woman's mom said she hasn't lost hope that she's safe.
Suspect arrested after holding relative at knifepoint in motel
A suspect is in custody after holding a family member hostage at knifepoint in a motel Friday evening, deputies said.
Teen hospitalized after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside
A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside, police said.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety respond to residential structure fire
On Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a residential structure fire in the 3000 block of Alpine Street.
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
Trial set for former GRPD officer charged in death of Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A trial date has been set for the former GRPD officer charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. The trial is set to begin on March 13, 2023. In late October, a Michigan judge ruled that Christopher Schurr's case would...
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
