WKRG News 5

2 arrested after police chase in Mobile, drugs and money recovered

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a car chase resulted in the arrest of two men on charges including tampering with evidence and drug possession Thursday night, according to a news release. Police said they also found thousands of dollars in cash. Desmond Hunter, 19, and Aushunte Evans, 22, were both arrested. Charges include […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prodisee Pantry receives help from BCSO at food drive

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry received help from more than 30 employees with the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office at their food drive over the weekend. This is the second year the BCSO has come out to help by giving out all Christmas essentials. “Prodisee Pantry has done a...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle several house fires around Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several house fires kept area fire crews busy in Mobile County on Friday. Fire heavily damaged a home in Chunchula. The Georgetown-Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department and Semmes Fire Rescue Department were assisted by the Citronelle Fire & Rescue battled the blaze at the home on Cleborne Road around 2 p.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to keep the contained to the kitchen area.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Theodore postal employee charged with stealing Amazon returns

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Rural Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Theodore has been charged in Federal Court with stealing items from the mail. Brandon Hoyt was charged today with allegedly stealing items from boxes that were being returned to Amazon by customers, according to court documents.
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police investigating burglary on Dukes Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a burglary that happened Friday, Dec. 16. According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue in reference to a burglary call. Police said three unknown male subjects forced entry into the residence with firearms and assaulted one victim and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO holds promotion ceremony for 19 members

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a promotion ceremony for 19 members Friday morning at the Bay Minette Civic Center. According to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid, the ceremony honored those members and their families as well, according to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has successful weeklong drug busts

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies made multiple drug busts this week, confiscating assault rifles, fentanyl and more. They called it “Operation Blue Christmas,” and Sheriff Chip Simmons said this is the most drugs they’ve found in years. ECSO, along with the help of other agencies, conveniently made these drug busts in the same week.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One man shot Sunday morning on General Gorgas Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was shot Sunday morning on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. Officers said they responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:15 a.m. to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive. Authorities said they located a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Home invasion and shooting make for a violent weekend of crime in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was Friday night when MPD officials responded to a burglary report on the 2000-block of Dukes Avenue near University Hospital. Once they arrived, it was reported to officers that 3 men-unknown to the residents- entered their home armed with guns. The subjects allegedly assaulted one...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County District Attorney’s Office investigator fired, under investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An investigator with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has been fired amid allegations of wrongdoing, according to authorities. Those allegations date to Deon Thornton’s tenure as a detective with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff-elect Paul Burch. He said the department looked into a complaint from a citizen and then referred the matter to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Last minute console table gift ideas at Barrow Fine Furniture

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re still looking for the perfect last minute gift, head on over to Barrow Fine Furniture for gifts for any budget and all shapes and sizes. Today, we take a look at some console tables that may be just right for your room. For...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile murder suspect out on bond rearrested for gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd FOX10 Playground Project becomes reality in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was Christmas come early as the second FOX 10 Playground Project became a reality in the Toulminville community. “I think the outcome is really great -- it turned out really nice. I really like how the kids are really enjoying it too,” said KaLani Jones, 11-years-old.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man, juvenile charged with trafficking drugs, gun charges after fleeing deputies Monday night

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man and juvenile are behind bars for allegedly trafficking drugs and gun charges after fleeing deputies, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Dante Jomon Walker, 43, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl,) possession of marijuana under 20 grams and […]
PENSACOLA, FL

