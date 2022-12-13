ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville College has some interesting tales to tell | Opinion

By Robert J. Booker
 5 days ago
During my research into the 147-year-history of Knoxville College, I discovered many things out of the ordinary. Founded just 10 years after the end of slavery, the school had to operate with students young and old who had never been to school. It created a campus that included a little girls' home in 1887 and a little boys' home in 1991. Both institutions helped build the future college student body.

The grade school was phased out in the 1920s and the high school department was discontinued in the 1930s. The college's feeder schools in Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama operated through the 1950s and continued to send their graduates to KC.

One interesting things was revealed when KC President Ralph McGranahan suggested to the Board of Trustees on Dec. 1, 1903, that the school should purchase the adjacent Payne property for $12,000. "If this matter is as clear to you as it is to me, I should be glad if you could authorize me to secure a $10,000 loan from one of our students who has money to lend at 5 per cent interest."

As strange as it seems, the student was a 30-year-old man in the third grade who had a successful business in Atlanta. He wanted an education but chose to get it discretely in Knoxville without the knowledge of his friends and associates in Georgia. Eventually, the president deemed it wise not to take the student's offer.

Every building at KC, from the new administration building in 1895 to McMillan Chapel in 1913, was erected with building materials produced by the college. The lumber came from the college-owned 25 acres of timberland in Blount County. The bricks came from the campus brickyard, which made 1 million bricks in 1904.

In 1924, when a crew began grading the area to be used as a football field, it uncovered the grave of a soldier who had been temporarily buried and forgotten there on Longstreet Hill. A student decided to take off the skeleton's ring and wear it himself.

The historic cemetery at the college contains the remains of several slaves who belonged to President Andrew Johnson. It also has the bodies of Dr. Henry Morgan Green, James and Ethel Beck and the entire deceased family of dentist J.J. Johnson and others of note. It was created by accident in 1904.

A young child of a woman visiting the campus died unexpectedly, and McGranahan was concerned that if she were buried in a local cemetery, the body would be dug up for one of the medical schools here. He was aware of how cadavers were obtained when KC had a medical school from 1895 to 1900.

Since the college had a night watchman who protected the chickens, cows, hogs and buildings, he could also watch over the child's grave. After that burial, McGranahan got permission from the Board of Trustees to allow burials of his church members, faculty and others connected to the college there. The cemetery is still maintained by a group at Fourth United Presbyterian Church.

From its opening in 1876, the college taught Black and white students until a state law in1901 prohibited the mixing of the races in public and private schools.

Robert J. Booker is a freelance writer and former executive director of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. He may be reached at 865-546-1576.

