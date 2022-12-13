Read full article on original website
'Red Table Talk': Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With 'A Different World' Cast Members in Exclusive Clip
Jada Pinkett Smith is doing something very special for her Red Table Talk fans. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode of the Facebook Watch series, and Smith reunites with the cast members of the classic NBC sitcom A Different World. The clip shows Dawnn Lewis talking about how she co-wrote the theme song. Lewis was also performing the song, but because she also starred in the series and Lisa Bonet was the lead cast member at the time, producers stopped Lewis from singing the song and brought in Phoebe Snow.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)
Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.
Sherri Shepherd Cries Tears of Joy After Janet Jackson Surprises Her Live On-Air
Sherri Shepherd got her Christmas gift early on Friday's episode of her talk show. The 30 Rock and The View alum was brought to tears after her best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, revealed Janet Jackson as Shepherd's big holiday surprise. "What do you give the woman who has...
Austin Butler's Emotional 'SNL' Tribute to His Mom Will Have You Crying for Christmas
Austin Butler dedicated all the silliest moments of his time on Saturday Night Live to his late mother. The actor shared a few stories with fans for during his opening monologue, explaining his history as an SNL fan. He revealed that it all went back to his mom, along with so many other aspects of his life.
Morning News Anchor Reveals Engagement: 'Fiancée Mode Activated'
Congratulations are in order for WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins. The Louisville, Kentucky-based news anchor is set to say "I do" after her boyfriend, now-fiancé Nick Graves, dropped to one knee and proposed earlier in December. Harkins first shared the exciting news of her engagement...
Tyler Perry Reveals Past Suicide Attempts in Wake of tWitch's Death
In the wake of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' tragic death, Tyler Perry has taken to social media to pay tribute to the late dance pro. On Wednesday, it was reported that Boss, 40, had taken his own life, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many celebrities speaking out about his passing and sharing memorials. Taking to Instagram, Perry offered some kind, sorrow-filled words about Boss' passing, and then shared his own "dark" experience.
'SNL' Star Reveals Exit Hours Before Final 2022 Episode
Saturday Night Live is losing another main member of the cast, stretching the exodus from the summer through the end of the 48th season's first half. Cecily Strong's exit from the long-running sketch series was confirmed by the show on Saturday, hours before the episode was set to air on NBC.
'SNL': Austin Butler Sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as She Exits Series
Saturday Night Live had a surprise sendoff for Cecily Strong this weekend, and Austin Butler made sure she left in style. In a thinly-veiled sketch where Strong pretended to be leaving her job at RadioShack, Butler played an Elvis Presley impersonator hired by her co-workers to see her off. His carefully practiced impression had commenters in awe.
Mariah Carey Brings Christmas Spirit to Audience at Madison Square Garden
Nothing screams Christmas like Mariah Carey. Dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," the five-octave powerhouse vocalist has been synonymous with the holiday since she released her first holiday album, Merry Christmas, in 1994. Unlike other artists, Carey didn't wait until she was a decade-plus into her career to release a full-length of Christmas classics and originals. She's kept the sleigh bells ringing ever since. This year, she took it to new heights by performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time, closing the show out with Santa singing her 12 million copies plus sold "All I Want For Christmas is You." Carey also released another children's book, and announced a series of concerts, two of which would be held in New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, where she promised to bring joy to audiences eager to get into the spirit. I was lucky to attend the first show on Dec. 13, which was recorded live for a special to air on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 20 for everyone at home to consume.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Romantic Stroll Photos Bring out Some Hilarious Reactions
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted out on a date in New York City on Thursday, and commenters are having a field day. They were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling at each other on a rainy afternoon, following a public lunch date according to a report by Page Six. Many people seem to think this represents a shifting approach for the formerly private couple.
Disney Revives Classic Movie Franchise for Disney+ Show
Disney has reportedly ordered a pilot for a TV reimagining of the Witch Mountain franchise, with an A-list cast. This week, Deadline broke the news that Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabel Gravitt and Levi Miller will star in Witch Mountain. If the series moves forward, it will air on Disney+. The...
Adam Sandler Almost Played Major Quentin Tarantino Role
Adam Sandler almost had a role in Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed film Inglorious Basterds. Tarantino shared this tidbit in a new interview with Bill Maher, saying that he had hoped Sandler would play the role of Sgt. Donny "The Bear Jew" Donowitz, which ultimately went to Eli Roth instead. The full interview will be available on Monday in Maher's Club Random podcast.
Matt Damon Tells Story About George Clooney Pooping in a Kitty Litter Box at Kennedy Center Honors
George Clooney's prankster ways are well-known, but pal Matt Damon is determined to remind the world just how far he's willing to go to get a laugh. In an E! News sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, airing Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS, Damon takes to the stage with a hilariously unpredictable speech honoring his friend.
Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just One Season
Blockbuster has once again been brought to the end by Netflix. This time, it is the sitcom based around the video store relic. According to Deadline, the sitcom named after the store won't return for a second season. As the outlet points out, the show never cracked the top 10 on Netflix after launching on Nov. 3.
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Toborowsky's Families Meet in Exclusive Sneak Peek
David and Annie Toborowsky are bringing their families together for the first time in Thailand. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé couple introduces David's daughter Ashley and granddaughter Aubrey to Annie's whole family after traveling to her home country of Thailand.
Julianne Hough Gives Followers a Scare With Instagram Post
Julianne Hough shocked fans by performing a terrifying stunt. In a video clip from January 2022 posted on Instagram, the multitalented star performed a cheer-style jump to celebrate the start of the new year. She appears to leap into the air from a seemingly perilous ledge above the clouds, causing fans to be concerned about her safety. "1st week of 2022 down and feeling high on life! Grateful for all that has transpired so far and ready for what's to come!" Hough captioned the Instagram. While fans were utterly amazed by Hough's graceful dance move, they also shared messages of concern. One fan commented, "This gives me so much anxiety. 😂 Be careful!!" Despite speculation that a green screen was involved, Hough's sky-high backdrop is actually real. The leaping clip was actually taken from Julianne's fall 2017 campaign for MPG activewear.
