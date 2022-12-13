Nothing screams Christmas like Mariah Carey. Dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," the five-octave powerhouse vocalist has been synonymous with the holiday since she released her first holiday album, Merry Christmas, in 1994. Unlike other artists, Carey didn't wait until she was a decade-plus into her career to release a full-length of Christmas classics and originals. She's kept the sleigh bells ringing ever since. This year, she took it to new heights by performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time, closing the show out with Santa singing her 12 million copies plus sold "All I Want For Christmas is You." Carey also released another children's book, and announced a series of concerts, two of which would be held in New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, where she promised to bring joy to audiences eager to get into the spirit. I was lucky to attend the first show on Dec. 13, which was recorded live for a special to air on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 20 for everyone at home to consume.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO