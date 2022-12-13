ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Taxes going up, mostly for Public Safety Center

By By COLTON KEMP
Faribault Daily News
 5 days ago

Rice County’s property tax levy is increasing 8.9%, after the 2023 budget was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

The approved levy of $33.8 million was marginally less than the preliminary set in September, due to an increase in police aid that the county hadn’t foreseen at the time, according to County Administrator Sara Folsted. That means property owners can expect their county tax bills to be about the same as was on the notices they have received in the mail.

The brunt of the levy increase is for the Public Safety Center bonds, which had a large impact on the 47% jump in collections for the debt service fund.

The 83,000-square-foot facility is being built off Highway 3 on the northern edge of Faribault. It will include new offices, training and evidence storage spaces for the Sheriff’s Office, and a new 76-bed jail with a dedicated medical and mental health unit, and more recreation and program space.

The board had been looking at a sales tax increase to pay for the center, but the state Legislature failed to give the county the approval it needed to hold a referendum on that prospect.

The total increase to fund the county’s debt payments makes up a little over half of the total 2023 levy increase.

Folsted noted at the truth in taxation hearing on Dec. 1 that some other debt is being paid off in future years, which will reduce the levy increase needed to fund future payments on the new facility.

Folsted explained how Rice County’s preliminary levy compared to the other counties in Minnesota. The preliminary levy per capita came out to $505, putting Rice County at the sixth lowest in Minnesota.

The levy will help fund a total 2023 budget of over $90.4 million.

Nearly half of the county’s total spending is in labor costs. Rice County has over 450 employes. As the 15th most populated county, with over 67,000 residents, Rice County employs 6.73 workers per 1,000 residents. This puts them 12th lowest, in terms of employees per capita.

The budget includes using over $1.5 million in savings to pay for next year’s anticipated expenses.

Commissioners approved the levy and budget with no conversation Tuesday. Before setting the preliminary levy in September, some commissioners said state funding is not keeping up with state mandates on counties to provide services.

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
