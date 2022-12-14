Prince William And Princess Kate Shared Their 2022 Family Christmas Card

Matt Porteous / Kensington Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) on Tuesday released a new family photo that will be used for their official Christmas card.

The picture was taken earlier this year during a family vacation in Norfolk by one of the family's favorite photographers, Matt Porteous, and shows the royal parents and their three children: Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4.

It's been a year of many changes for the royal family. King Charles III made William and Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sept. 9 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II . (They had previously been known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.) Thanks to this change in titles, the royal couple's children are now known as Princes George and Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales.

The world has seen more of the Wales children in 2022 than we have in previous years. They participated in many public events during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Karwai Tang / WireImage

(You may remember that little Louis caused quite a stir with his shenanigans during the festivities.)

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage, Max Mumby / Getty Images

George and Charlotte also attended their great-grandmother's funeral on Sept. 19, walking behind the late Queen's coffin with their parents.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Excluding public events, the Christmas card photo released Tuesday wasn't the only behind-the-scenes family footage that William, Kate, and their family released in 2022.

During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they shared a video of Kate and her children baking cupcakes for a street party in Wales.

On Father's Day, the family also shared this informal photo of William and his children on vacation in 2021.

