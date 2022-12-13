Toddlers killed when relative suspected of DUI slams into tree, Nevada officials say

Two toddlers were killed when their relative hit a tree in a suspected DUI crash in Nevada, according to news outlets.

The North Las Vegas Police Department received reports around 9:16 p.m. on Dec. 11 of a car crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Boulevard, according to FOX 5.

The driver in a silver Honda van “ veered off the road ,” sideswiped a light pole, trees and a wall before crashing into a palm tree, police said according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“It was like a big ol’ boom, I mean if that tree wasn’t there it would’ve gone through the wall,” said Davis Mallory, whose house is located behind the crash site, according to the Review-Journal.

“Two juveniles were not wearing age-appropriate child safety restraints , resulting in the toddler, the initial toddler being decapitated and the other later succumbing to her injuries,” said Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for North Las Vegas Police, according to KTVN.

There were two adults in the car, including the driver, who were transported to a local hospital where they are in critical condition, according to FOX 5.

“This is a weekly thing,” said Patricia Serrano, resident of the area, according to KTVN. “Every weekend there are speeders, every weekend speeding up and down that street.”

The North Las Vegas Police Department “urges parents, caregivers, and anyone traveling with children to protect them by making sure each child is secure in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight,” according to FOX 5.

