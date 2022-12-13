Amarillo City Council passes location incentive agreement for Jax Transport, LLC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s City Council unanimously passed a location incentive agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Jax Transport, LLC during Tuesday’s regular meeting, expanding the business’s footprint in Amarillo.

According to the transmittal memo which accompanied Tuesday’s city council agenda, the agreement provides Jax Transport, LLC with $3,000,000 for 200 full-time jobs paid over five years as the jobs over created. Officials said it is based on a 10-year performance term. According to its website, Jax Transport is a local trucking and freight company

The agreement also provides the company with construction reimbursement of $300,000, according to the transmittal memo towards the cost of the facility and the land the company is using for the facility. During Tuesday’s meeting, Kevin Carter, the president and chief executive officer of the Amarillo EDC, said the company’s new facility is just north of the south loop, with Osage to the east and Tradewinds to the west.

Overall, officials expect there to be around $2.5 million in estimated improvements and equipment for the new facility, with $13,000,000 in new annual payroll for 200 new employees.